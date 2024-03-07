"He's got a coaches mentality": John Calipari couldn't hold back praises for Reed Sheppard after Kentucky's 93-77 win over Vanderbilt

Reed Sheppard is quickly solidifying himself as one of the best prospects to look out for in the collegiate scene this season. Coming with a certain pedigree, Sheppard has been instrumental in the Kentucky Wildcats' impressive season, and has received praise from coach John Calipari.

After the team's 16-point victory over Vanderbilt, 93-77, Calipari took the post-game podium to wax poetic about his team's superstar. Even in a game where his shot wasn't all there, as he finished with 8 points, Reed was able to make a significant impact as a playmaker, finishing with 11 assists to just 3 turnovers. It is those qualities that have endeared him to Coach Calipari.

"He's got a coaches mentality. He will come to me with stuff. He's great in that, 'Just give it to Robert and will get away from him.' Great teammate. Terrific player. Unbelievable feel...I love coaching him. The guys know they can count on him."

The son of legendary Kentucky Wildcat Jeff Sheppard, Reed is quickly building a solid legacy for himself. In his first season, he's averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. His all-around game has been a huge boon for Duke, with Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino also taking notice, as he pairs it with an elite defense, good for 2.6 steals a contest.

However, the most impressive aspect of the youngster's game is his shooting stroke. In his freshman year, he's shooting 53.5% from the field. But, even more impressively, his 3-point percentage for the season is above the 51% mark, a number too good to properly comprehend.

What are the odds for John Calipari, Reed Sheppard, and the Kentucky Wildcats?

With the victory, Kentucky has all but solidified its place as the 4th seed in the SEC. Before they take to the NCAA tournament, where they stand as not heavy favorites, one last regular season game is left for them.

On March 9, the Wildcats will take on the 1st seed Tennessee in a hotly-contested matchup. A victory could propel the Wildcats in the rankings as well as give them some crucial momentum going into the NCAA tournament as a dark horse candidate.

John Calipari on the sidelines for Kentucky

At +3000, their odds of an NCAA title are unlikely, but those issues boil down to matters of injury and defensive intensity. On the offensive end, they are second to none, with three 7-footers complimenting their sharpshooting ways, good for 2nd in the tournament at 41%.

Can John Calipari lead his team to his highest finish in nearly a decade?