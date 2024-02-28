Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino praises $411k NIL-valued Reed Sheppard's upbringing amidst game-winning performance for Kentucky: "What a player"

A spectacular showing from Reed Sheppard deserved all the applause it could get. Leading the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats to a hard-fought victory, Sheppard was sensational throughout the contest. Thanks to a wild buzzer-beating game-winner against Mississippi State Bulldogs, he solidified his campaign as among the best for the year.

His instantly iconic performance even had legendary Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino singing his praises. As a two-time NCAA Tournament champion and SEC Coach of the Year, Pitino enjoys a resume comparable to the all-time greats.

But, 20 years ago, he was coaching Reed's dad, Jeff Sheppard during his MOP honors season at Kentucky. Moreover, his mother, Stacy, who also played college basketball at Kentucky, had a connection to Pitino as well.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Hall of Famer said:

"Awesome parents n what a player. Reed Sheppard u are SPECIAL !!!"

Expand Tweet

Sheppard, whose NIL deal stands at around $411,000 according to On3, was in phenomenal form throughout. A game that was marred by officiating in the first half became the Reed Sheppard show thanks to timely buckets from the off-the-bench guard.

Expand Tweet

A 32-point outing culminating with a shot that had the fans going crazy. Furthermore, it made one thing clear: Taking after his father, Sheppard is about to become a household name during March Madness.

As father Jeff's coach, Pitino has a special interest in Reed and the family. And, from the looks of it, Reed Sheppard is more than ready to pay off that interest. His performance was the first 30-5-5 game in Kentucky history in nearly 30 years. Notably, it made him the only player in a quarter of a century to record multiple 25-5-5 games at the University.

While this performance impressed Coach Rick, it wasn't the first time he paid a compliment to the 19-year-old.

Rick Pitino's first interest in Reed Sheppard

During his freshman season, a game against Miami had the coach turning nostalgic. Even then, he would fire out a tweet remembering his time with Jeff and Stacy and how much Reed reminded him of them. Calling it a "great experience for both of them", he was ready to cheer on the young Sheppard, calling for him to "make it happen."

Alabama v Kentucky

The entire scenario had a heartwarming touch of nostalgia to it. But, like his parents before him, the job for Reed is only half-done so far. With the season tightening up and reaching its tail-end, can he continue to lead his squad to newer heights?

The sky is the ceiling for Reed Sheppard. It will be interesting to see whether he finds an NCAA championship in him.

Do you think he can lead the Wildcats to a NCAA title despite the Coach Calipari rumors? Let us know in the comments below.