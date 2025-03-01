"He's got that moxie": Mark Pope hails "terrific talent" Johni Broome as Kentucky set to face Bruce Pearl, Auburn 

Mark Pope and the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats will look to make it back-to-back wins when they take on Bruce Pearl and the top-ranked Auburn Tigers at Rupp Arena on Saturday. Pope spoke about Auburn star Johni Broome during Friday's news conference ahead of the much-anticipated SEC clash.

A reporter asked Pope his thoughts on Broome and how he plans to contain the big man, given that he can do so many things on the court. The Kentucky coach acknowledged the Wildcats' challenge in stopping one of the best college basketball players in the country today.

"He’s a terrific talent,” Pope said. “He’s a veteran guy. He’s got that moxie to him where he actually is playing the game. It's fun to watch him."

Mark Pope sees Johni Broome as a thinker on the court. He loves watching the Auburn forward dissect whatever defense comes his way. Pope gave an example of Broome tricking guys with ball fakes and issuing no-look and laser passes when opponents sent a second defender on him.

"He’s really out there playing the game, enjoying the game," Pope said. "We talk about this all the time, most of us do. The game, he plays it at a really high level. It’s hard to get him rushed. It’s hard to get him sped up.

"He’s got a whole bevy of junk shots that he makes around the rim and he can space out the floor and make shots there. His speed. Super, super physical. Really, really creative," he added.

Johni Broome has been a vital player for the Tigers this season, averaging 18.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 blocks to lead the team in those categories.

Mark Pope's Kentucky bounces back with come-from-behind win over Oklahoma

The Kentucky Wildcats bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, recording a thrilling 83-82 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center on Wednesday night. Otega Oweh starred for the Wildcats, who improved their record to 19-9.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with guard Otega Oweh (#00) during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena. Photo: Imagn

Oweh scored a career-high 28 points, including the game-winning basket with six seconds left. He shot 12-for-21 from the field and 3-of-5 from the free throw line. He also had six rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes of action.

Brandon Garrison delivered for Mark Pope off the bench, scoring 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting. He was a menace on the defensive end, amassing three steals and three blocks.

