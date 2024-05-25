"He's a guy that will anchor our defense": Alabama head coach Nate Oats seems hopeful after recruiting Rutgers transfer Cliff Omoruyi 

Former Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi is reaping high praises from Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats, who believes that the 6-foot-11 senior is the key to them getting over the hump in the NCAA Tournament. Specifically, he cited the Benin City, Nigeria native`s immense impact on defense as their best shot.

Oats` words were shared by Tuscaloosa News` Nick Kelly on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

"Cliff has arguably been one of the best shot blockers in the country and in the Big Ten over the last 25 years," Oats said. "He is a guy that will anchor our defense and has a great offensive skillset that we will be able to showcase. He is an exceptional athlete with a 7-6 wingspan and overall an elite athlete that will be a great addition to the team."

Cliff Omoruyi entered the transfer portal after four years with the Scarlet Knights. He was a consistent starter for the team during his last three years there, having started every game since the 2021-2022 season. He was never an elite scorer, but his rim protection has been generational for Rutgers: averaging just under three blocks per game in the 2023-2024 season.

One could also notice that Cliff Omoruyi withdrew from the 2023 NBA draft to return for his senior year with Rutgers. This led to the team having one of the best defenses in the conference the same year. They allowed the third-least opponent points, forced teams to shoot just above 40% from the field, and had the most blocks out of any team in a conference that had Zach Edey and Purdue.

Rutgers blocked 4.2 shots per game last season, and for Omoruyi to be responsible for at least three of those every night is telling for Nate Oats and Alabama basketball fans of what to expect.

What`s next for Alabama hoops?

Star guard Mark Sears is in the 2024 NBA draft, but he is still keeping his option to return to Tuscaloosa should he not get picked this year. And considering he already helped lead the Crimson Tide to the Final Four last season, there`s still a massive chance that Cliff Omoruyi`s addition is the last piece to their national championship puzzle.

Along with Omoruyi, Oats has brought in several other players as well, like former Auburn guard Aden Holloway, former USF guard Chris Youngblood, former Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette and Labaron Philon.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, not a lot of teams could be threats next season with Edey`s days in Purdue done, and other teams just being "okay" with their transfer portal recruits. It looks like the time for Alabama and Nate Oats to win is now.