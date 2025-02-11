“He’s been as impactful as Cooper Flagg”: NCAA analyst advocates Braden Smith for Player of the Year conversation

Braden Smith has been playing stellar basketball for the seventh-ranked Purdue Boilermakers this season, leading them to a 19-5 start. College basketball analyst Rob Dauster argued for Smith's inclusion in the Player of the Year conversation during Friday's episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark."

Dauster discussed the topic after Purdue recorded a comprehensive victory over the USC Trojans at home on Friday. He talked about the merits of Smith's Player of the Year candidacy to fellow analysts Matt McCall and Tyler Hansbrough.

"Purdue is the No. 7 team in the country, guys. They beat USC 90-72. It was a little bit of a blowout," Dauster said (Timestamp 0:01).

"There’s really not that much exciting to talk about from the actual game beyond the fact that Braden Smith looks like the best point guard in America and is, like, sneakily putting himself in a conversation for National Player of the Year."

Dauster acknowledged that Braden Smith still isn't at the level of Duke's Cooper Flagg and Auburn's Johni Broome in the race for Player of the Year honors, but he isn't far behind the two stars.

"I still think that he’s third on that list, but it’s not third by a huge gap," Dauster said. "He’s been as impactful as Cooper Flagg. Over the last six weeks, he’s been as impactful as Cooper Flagg and Johni Broome. I have no problem saying that."

Smith has been a vital cog for Purdue coach Matt Painter this season. He leads the team in assists, averaging 8.8 dimes through 24 games. He also is the Boilermakers' second-leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 16.1 points and 4.6 boards per contest.

Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn lead Purdue past USC in Big Ten clash

The Purdue Boilermakers extended their winning streak to four games with a convincing 18-point victory over the USC Trojans at Mackey Arena. Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn starred for the Boilermakers, who improved their Big Ten record to 11-2.

USC Trojans guard Clark Slajchert defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith on Friday during their game at Mackey Arena. Photo: Imagn

Kaufman-Renn punished the USC defense, scoring 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting. He also grabbed 10 rebounds to record his third double-double of the season. He previously achieved that feat in the games against Ole Miss and Oregon.

Smith added nine points on 4-of-11 shooting. He also dished out a game-high 13 assists in 35 minutes. The junior guard was a disruptive force on the defensive end, amassing five steals.

