"He's just like everyone else in this draft process" - Wizards GM believes media only cares about Bronny James because he's LeBron son

Washington Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins recently gave his honest views on Bronny James. When asked about the franchise's stance on potentially selecting the 19-year-old with their 2nd pick in the upcoming draft, Dawkins highlighted his unbiased assessment of the youngster.

However, he also briefly radiated toward the media's focus on Bronny's background, hinting that he would not get the same attention if he was not LeBron James' son.

"I would say if his name was Johnny James, the media and fans would not care much but he's still be on our radar," Dawkins said. "He's a guy that did his work in high school. He's a high school All-American, obviously showed massive resilience to come back from everything he went through."

The manager further backed up his sentiments on Bronny James, despite his dismal run at USC, which was due to the athlete missing five months of last season due to a cardiac arrest suffered in July.

"So you didn't expect him to start the year off the way he did. So, he finished the year strong, finished in the combine strong. So as evaluators, we have to look at him. But at the end of the day, he is just like everyone else in the draft process."

Despite being projected as a second-round pick, Bronny James sees extended media coverage and heightened expectations due to his connection with LeBron James. The defensive point guard played 25 games from the Trojans in his freshman season, where he averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the arc.

However, Bronny James has since managed to change the scouting report on him. Despite being listed at 6'1" (down from an earlier 6'4), he surprised fans with his athleticism, marking a 40.5-inch vertical leap at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.

He also put his jumper on display, sinking 19 of 25 three-point attempts in shooting drills (second-best). Moreover, he hinted at increased form by scoring a game-high 13 points in his final scrimmage; showing signs of the promise he held during his high school days.

Bronny James' performance during high school

Bronny James donned the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers' jersey in 2019 with the nation's eyes already set on him. However, unhindered by the masses, Bronny paced his progress. He scored 4.1 points during his freshman run (15 minutes per game), and had to sit out the majority of next season due to a meniscus injury.

Nevertheless, he then posted an average of 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 2.8 assists per game during his third stint, solidifying his lateral quickness and a defense-oriented mindset.

With that, Bronny James put forth a breakout season in his senior year, increasing his production to 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals. It was his first year in a leadership role as he led his squad to a 23-11 season record.

As a result, he was named to Nike's Hoop Summit and was selected for McDonald's All-American game. He posted 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal at the Nike event. Furthermore, he made All-American history by sinking 5 threes in the contest, as he scored 15 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals.