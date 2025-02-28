"He's so precious","Cuteness overload": Fans react as Kentucky player Brandon Garrison's infant son takes over press conference

Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison was instrumental in the Wildcats' dramatic 83-82 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday evening. He blocked Jeremiah Fears' shot in the dying seconds of the contest after Otega Oweh had hit the game-winning shot with 6.1 seconds remaining on the clock. Garrison finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds and three blocks.

It was an eventful evening for Garrison after an Oklahoma fan threw a beer can at the departing Kentucky players that almost hit the forward on the head, and he had to be restrained by Wildcats staff from retaliating.

During his postgame news conference, Brandon Garrison's 1-year-old son, Karii, entertained the assembled reporters with his antics, even forcing a comment from Kentucky coach Mark Pope.

“Akarii will take any questions that you have,” Mark Pope said.

College basketball fans on X were captivated by Brandon Garrison's son taking center stage during the news conference.

Basketball fans were bowled over by Akiira's babble.

"Dada owns the state of Oklahoma,' one fan tweeted.

"Love that smile on his face," another fan tweeted.

"Can’t beat that," one fan tweeted.

Brandon Garrison addresses hostile reception

The clash against the Oklahoma Sooners was a personal one for Brandon Garrison, who played for their arch-rivals, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, for two years before joining Kentucky.

The Wildcats forward was booed relentlessly through the night, and during his news conference, he addressed the hostile reception from Sooners fans.

“Just me being back home, they tried to get up under my skin from right when I got in the game, but, you know, things got a little chippy at the end," Brandon Garrison said. "But, you know, it’s just basketball, nothing more, nothing less. It’s just part of it… My emotions got a little high when I got the block and realized we got the win.

“It’s just always good to come back home and play in front of your crowd. I got a lot of fam out there. So many of them came out, so it was just good. I’m just glad I got the dub back home.”

Garrison was not the only Kentucky player who got an earful from the crowd. Wildcats star Otega Oweh, who finished the encounter with 28 points, was in the thick of it after playing for three years with the Sooners before entering the transfer portal last year.

Embattled Kentucky coach Mark Pope also addressed the rough treatment that Oweh and Garrison received from the crowd, revealing that his team had prepared for the hostile homecoming of the former Oklahoma standouts.

