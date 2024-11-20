"He's a terror waiting to happen": College hoops fans get ecstatic as UConn star Solo Ball dominates East Texas A&M

UConn sophomore Solo Ball had a fantastic game in the team's 81-46 win over East Texas A&M on Tuesday, putting up a team-high 12 points. Hoops fans on social media could not contain their excitement over Ball's consistent performances this season.

The 6-foot-3 guard was averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 51.9% through the first three games. The Huskies, who are aiming for a three-peat, sit at 4-0 on the season, with Ball as one of their many scoring options.

Fans on X/Twitter erupted as Ball delivered a near-flawless showing against the Lions, connecting on five of six shots and adding two rebounds in 25 minutes.

"Solo Ball is hitting 45% of his threes and doing stuff like that - he’s a terror waiting to happen," one fan tweeted midgame. Ball finished the match 2-of-3 from deep.

"The Big East isn’t ready for Solo Ball," another fan said.

"Solo Ball is looking good to start the season," a fan wrote.

"Solo Ball is a complete STUD!" another one exclaimed.

"Teams are going to learn quick that they can’t leave solo ball open," a user added.

"A lot of Ben Gordon in Solo Ball!!!!" one fan said, comparing him to the former Chicago Bulls and UConn star.

UConn coach Dan Hurley projects Solo Hall to be key contributor going into March Madness

Ball spent most of his freshman year on the bench, playing just 11.5 minutes per game. However, this season, he has started in the first four games for the Huskies.

Dan Hurley sees the Leesburg, Virginia native as a crucial piece for UConn going forward.

"He's got the capability. He had the freshman year moments that you could project a big sophomore jump," Hurley said of Ball, per the CT Post. "He's a young player. He's going to have stretches of gameplay that are less than ideal."

"I think he's just a guy we invest in. With the defensive lapses or less-than-veteran guard play, offensively, what he could be in February and March with the shooting and athleticism," he added. "It could be what it looked like for some of those sophomores."

Ball dominated in the Huskies' season opener victory over Sacred Heart, scoring 16 points and three assists. He followed that up with 14 points and five rebounds in the win over New Hampshire. Ball added 12 points against Le Moyne last week.

