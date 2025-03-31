"He was supposed to be another Zach Edey": Fans react as Purdue's center Will Berg enters the transfer portal

After three seasons with Purdue, center Will Berg entered the transfer portal on Sunday. He redshirted his first year as a 2022 recruit and played 36 games across the next two seasons. The 7-foot-1 big man averaged 2.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.2 assists, and 0.1 blocks while experiencing 5.3 minutes of action.

Berg, who started three games for Matt Painter this season, becomes the second Boilermaker to exit the team behind redshirt junior Brian Waddell. The move comes days after the program's 62-60 loss to Houston in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Fans reacted to the news in the comment section, showcasing support for Will Berg's new journey:

Gave good minutes during the tournament when he was needed, he’ll find an opportunity somewhere," a user wrote.

"Great minutes in the tournament. Had high hopes for next year. Hope he has more of an opportunity to play where ever he lands. I’m thankful he was a Boilermaker.," a fan commented.

"He was suppose to be another Edey," another user added.

Some fans had a contrasting take on Berg's time with Purdue:

"Bros the actual definition of “he’s just tall” , better off w out him," a fan wrote.

"I’m so glad we’re finally opening up some roster spots. Incoming Purdue championship 🚂🚂🚂," a user added.

"He looks like The Undertaker, but plays like Stephanie McMahon…. Best of luck.," another fan commented.

Fans react as Berg entered the transfer portal | @recruitsnews/ig

Purdue already has a notable name to replace Will Berg

With the departure of Will Berg, Purdue loses a key frontcourt option. It also lost a chance of building on its tradition of developing dominant bigs. However, the Boilermakers already have a notable talent on their roster - Daniel Jacobsen.

Jacobsen played just two games this season before he fractured his tibia during a contest against Northern Kentucky last November 2024. He averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 66.7% shooting. Jacobsen was sidelined for the season and took a medical redshirt to preserve an extra year of college eligibility.

Even though the 7-foot-3 center is expected to improve in certain areas of his game, the freshman will be their starting center next season.

