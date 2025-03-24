When Purdue HC Matt Painter spoke on how growing up around basketball helped his coaching career

Purdue head coach Matt Painter credits his upbringing in a basketball-rich environment as a major influence on his coaching journey. In a 2021 YouTube interview, shared by Rapheal Davis’ channel, Painter reflected on how growing up immersed in basketball shaped his career. Starting young, he joined a third-grade league as a kindergartner, with his father as his coach.

Ad

“My dad, like, coached me, and so that was just the way it was, I didn't know any different, I always played, I was in basketball environments at Newcastle,” Painter said.

Painter's childhood was filled with exposure to talented players, competitive teams and in general, a lot of basketball culture. He vividly remembered watching Steve Alford score 56 points in a semi-state game when he was just a sixth grader.

Ad

Trending

Newcastle, Marion, and Muncie Southside, all local basketball powerhouses - played pivotal roles in Painter's development. Marion, for instance, won three state titles during his eighth through 10th-grade years.

“Newcastle is only 20 minutes away from us, you see. Marian's only 30 minutes away from us,” he added.

Ad

Painter also grew up near standout players like Michael Abram, who later played at Louisville, and Billy Butts, who went on to Michigan. These experiences pushed him to improve.

“What was good for me because I really wasn't that good, and so it took me to, like, grow and to get better, he three-point line helped me, but being around those guys really helped me.”

Ad

Matt Painter took an unexpected turn toward internet fame

Purdue coach Matt Painter took an unexpected turn toward internet fame after his team’s 76-62 win over McNeese State on Saturday. Known for his detailed and straightforward answers, Painter found himself caught up in a quirky tradition involving reporter Adam Zagoria and a frisbee.

It all started when Zagoria mentioned:

“Danny (Hurley) did it after he won last year,” referring to UConn’s national championship victory over Purdue.

Ad

That was enough to spark Painter’s interest:

“Well, hell yeah, I want to do it now,” he said with a grin.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Painter then stood up from the dais, joking that Zagoria had too much free time, and caught the frisbee twice with a look of amused confusion.

“Now you’re going to go viral,” Zagoria quipped, though Painter hardly needs help in that department.

Reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament calls for some fun and Purdue is clearly on board.

Also Read: "Quit overdoing sh*t": Purdue HC Matt Painter offers advice to Indiana fans in postgame comment

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here