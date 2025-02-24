"Quit overdoing sh*t": Purdue HC Matt Painter offers advice to Indiana fans in postgame comment

Purdue Boilermakers coach Matt Painter was asked about Indiana's coaching situation following his team's 73-58 loss to the Hoosiers (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) on Sunday. Painter offered some blunt advice to the Indiana fanbase.

"See, a fanbase isn't the people that tweet. A fanbase is the people when you're bleeding, they support you," Painter said. "They jump on and off things here way too much.

"Like, support your coach, man. Support your players. Don't tweet negative things about them. Be supportive. See how that works for you. But they build him up like, and they over do things. Like, quit overdoing sh*t. So I think they need to learn from some of those things and support Scott Dolson and support the new coach and support the staff."

There have been four coaching changes at Indiana since Matt Painter arrived at Purdue two decades ago.

However, none of those hires — Mike Davis, Kelvin Sampson, Tom Crean, Archie Miller or Mike Woodson — have been able to return the Hoosiers to national prominence as they once enjoyed under Bob Knight's tenure.

Indiana's last conference title came in 2016 and they have not made it into the NCAA Elite Eight since 2002.

Matt Painter's Purdue Boilermakers suffer 4th consecutive loss

The No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers fell to the unranked Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday in a rematch of their earlier meeting this season which they won 81-76 at home.

Matt Painter's team has now lost four in a row, dropping them to 19-9 overall and 11-6 in Big Ten play — a far cry from last season's 34-5 (17-3 Big Ten) record, which included a conference regular-season title and a runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers were comfortable in the league standings going into February and even won against Iowa and USC at the start of this month. However, a trip to No. 12 Michigan kicked off a brutal stretch of games, with losses to No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 14 Michigan State and now Indiana.

Purdue is tied with UCLA for fifth place in the conference standings and will face the Bruins on Friday at Mackey Arena.

