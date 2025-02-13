"He’s the only one who can save Bobby Knight’s legacy": College hoops fans divided on Mike Woodson after Indiana wins 71-67 vs. Michigan State

Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers have endured one of their worst runs of form in the 2024/25 college football season. The Hoosiers have lost seven of their last nine regular-season games.

They were on a five-game losing streak until they beat the Michigan State Spartans away from home. Following the game, calls for Woodson's job simmered down.

Here's what Indiana Hoosiers fans said after their win:

"Extend Woodson! He's the only one who can save Bobby Knight's legacy. And we know that the one thing IU cares more about than anything else is Bobby Knight," A fan wrote.

A fan added, "IU is not losing another game this season. Woodson was playing coach-a-dope this entire time, waiting for the time to strike."

Some fans were less optimistic:

One stated, "I don’t like Mike Woodson basketball anymore"

Another said, "I don't like this, though."

One added, "A blind squirrel is able to find an acorn every once in a while."

The past month and a half of basketball has been hard to watch. Plus, the Hoosiers must get their wins since March Madness is around the corner.

What's next for Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers?

Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers have a game against the UCLA Bruins. They'll need to put up a similar showing against the Bruins if they're looking to make it consecutive wins for the first time since early January 2025.

The UCLA Bruins were recently one of the in-form teams in the NCAA. They just lost their first game in eight against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Interestingly, it was a close-fought game, which the Fighting Illini managed to nick.

Hence, Mike Woodson must do wonders in training and match day to get the best out of his players. The team has looked short of confidence since the New Year began and they'll need to turn a new leaf with the program's legacy on the line.

Their 71-67 win over the No. 11-ranked Michigan State Spartans is a step in the right direction. However, a blowout loss to the UCLA Bruins will make it seem that the Hoosiers have reverted to their old ways.

The Hoosiers have just one more ranked opponent on their schedule: the Purdue Boilermakers. Anything less than four wins from the last six games would be considered a disappointment and underachieving.

