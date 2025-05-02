"He throws adult tantrums": UConn great Sue Bird takes playful jab at Geno Auriemma's fierce attitude during Huskies practice

UConn great Sue Bird had a playful take on the intense attitude of 12-time national champion coach Geno Auriemma during team practices.

Bird, who played for the Huskies from 1998-2002, guested in the season-ender of the "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'Jae" podcast on Thursday and described what the training sessions look like with Auriemma presiding.

"Practices in college were harder probably than like any game we had," Bird recalled (Timestamp 11:32). "He (Auriemma) throws adult tantrums if you miss a layup."

The Huskies guard explained his tirades aren't meant to discourage players, but to motivate them to perform better even in practices.

"And like people ... you're going to miss shots you're going to miss layups. That reaction I think it just forces you to tighten up (and) to focus more," Bird said. (Timestamp 11:45)

The UConn legend added that it's good to be yelled at by the best women's college basketball coach of all time. It meant that the player was starting to learn the ropes, and it forces her to be better at any stage and any game.

"It's actually a good thing (to be yelled at during practice) and then you just start to learn like, 'hey if I can if I can beat him right like in this practice, I can go to any game any stage (and) nothing's going to faze me," Bird said (Timestamp 12:11).

Sue Bird was drafted No. 1 overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2002 WNBA draft after her stint with the Huskies. Bird, who won five Olympic gold medals and four WNBA titles, had a legendary career that lasted 19 seasons, all with the Storm.

UConn legend Sue Bird to serve as keynote speaker in Habitat for Humanity event in Seattle

Former UConn star Sue Bird has built a legacy in Seattle on and off the court. Aside from her legendary status in the city, she has become one of the most sought-after speakers in the community.

And on June 5, Bird will serve as the keynote speaker for Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King & Kittitas Counties' "Beyond the Build" luncheon at the Seattle Convention Center Summit Building.

The group described Bird's passion as matching its vision to build homes for the homeless. The event aims to celebrate the true spirit of building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

Sue Bird has been treated in the city as one of the best treasures in sports. Last year, the city council renamed a segment of 2nd Avenue N, adjacent to the Climate Pledge Arena, to Sue Bird Court for her contributions on and off the court.

