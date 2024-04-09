"He will be a Los Angeles Laker next year whether you like it or not": Skip Bayless remains adamant on Bronny James' 2024 NBA draft destination

Bronny James surprised fans on Friday by declaring for the upcoming NBA draft after only one season with the USC Trojans. That move has led to mild speculation on which team, if any, will draft him.

On Tuesday's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless talked about James's destination:

"I just believe he's going to be a Los Angeles Laker next year whether you like it or not."

The message from Bayless reflects the general sentiment of basketball fans towards the news of Bronny James's draft declaration. Many are certain that even if no team wants him after his unimpressive season with the Trojans, the LA Lakers will get him in the second round.

There appears to only be one reason for this. His father, NBA superstar LeBron James, plays for the Lakers, and the prospect of having two generations of the James family playing on the same team will be enough to force the Lakers to pick him.

The idea of playing with his son has been something that James has wanted for years.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy," James said in a 2023 interview. "I got to be on the floor with Bronny ... either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. ... But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure."

Furthermore, with LeBron's contract with the Lakers running out at the end of the season, drafting Bronny James could be seen as a way for the Los Angeles Lakers to retain the services of one of the most popular athletes in the world.

Bayless says that Bronny James should play defense

Skip Bayless also talked about which area Bronny James is stronger in.

"When I watched his USC games, I saw an NBA defender," Bayless said. "I'm not saying he's first-team All-NBA. I'm just saying he can hold his own on that side of the floor at the next level, because he's got tenacity about him. ... It manifests best when he's on defense, more than when he's on offense. "

The idea that the son of LeBron James should be playing defense rather than offense may surprise some people. But Bayless said the traits that Bronny James has seem to make him a more well-rounded player when he is trying to get the ball, not when he is shooting with the ball.

Statistically, Bronny struggled on both sides of the ball all season at USC. On offense, something he was incredibly strong on during high school, he averaged 4.8 points per game. His defensive numbers were also not great, recording only 19 steals and five blocks.

His defensive numbers can be ignored as he was not primarily used in that position. But if Skip Bayless is to be listened to, Bronny James needs to stop trying to be another version of his father and focus on playing defense.

Do you agree with Skip Bayless's thoughts on Bronny James, or will no NBA team want him?

