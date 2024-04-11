"Heard this one a couple of times": WNBA-bound Cameron Brink hilariously reacts to favorite Tara VanDerveer quote amid Stanford HC's retirement

Cameron Brink had a great career under head coach Tara VanDerveer at Stanford. Now everything has changed for the Cardinals with Brink poised to go to the WNBA and VanDerveer announcing her retirement. As the news broke, the small forward reacted to her favorite quote from the veteran coach.

VanDerveer spent almost four decades as the Cardinal head coach, winning numerous titles with the team. In those years, she had many famous lines that she would say to her players. Brink shared one such quote that, according to Tara herself, is the 70-year-old's favorite among all.

Here is what Cameron Brink had to say while sharing the hilarious quote from the Cardinal women's basketball head coach Tara VanDerveer on her retirement.

“I’ve heard this one a couple times,” Brink wrote while sharing the quote with laughing emojis.

Here is the quote in question:

“They made the movie ‘Dumb and Dumber’ and you weren't in it.”

The IG story shared by Cameron Brink.

Stanford announced VanDerveer’s decision to retire on Tuesday and said that she would remain with the program in an advisory role. The announcement also revealed that the outgoing head coach’s longtime assistant Kate Paye is negotiating with the school to become the 70-year-old’s successor.

On Wednesday, VanDerveer said that she retired at least 20 times over the years. She also clarified that her decision had nothing to do with the conference realignment.

The Cardinal are going to the Atlantic Coast Conference next season with the Pac-12 disinterested. It would have increased the travel load on the coach who has been with the team since 1985.

Cameron Brink says the rise in women's basketball’s popularity a crazy shift

Women's basketball, at least at the college level, has seen an insane rise in popularity. Stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have contributed to making the sport a more watched one than even men’s basketball at that level. According to Cameron Brink, it is such a crazy shift.

"I keep seeing videos of people saying 'I can name five women's basketball players in college, but not men. I think that's so funny and such a crazy shift,” she said on the matter.

Brink led Tara VanDerveer’s team to the Sweet 16 where the Cardinal lost to North Carolina State 77-67. The national title eluded Brink who has declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft. It remains to be seen where she ends up at the start of her professional career.

