"Her decision-making is terrible": Sam Jay breaks down why Angel Reese's LSU aren't better than Dawn Staley's South Carolina

Angel Reese and LSU have drawn comparisons with Dawn Staley's South Carolina amid intense March Madness. Both LSU and the Gamecocks are about to tip off their Sweet 16 tomorrow.

LSU will meet UCLA, and the undefeated South Carolina will battle against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Meanwhile, in the "7PM in Brooklyn" show, Carmelo Anthony and Kid Mero were joined by Sam Jay as they discussed LSU and South Carolina's prospects in March Madness.

Sam Jay dropped heavy criticism on Angel Reese and LSU, as she said:

"For me personally, LSU is playing sloppy basketball; they're not the same team they used to be. I think Reese is way too confident, Her decision-making, I hate to say its terrible; she takes the wildest shots, shots from behind like, why are you shooting now, right in this moment .They don't seem to have composure, when it is necessary to have composure."

Expand Tweet

Jay then continued to praise Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks, comparing them with LSU.

"The Gamecocks are just an efficient team in all cylinders, and I just don't see it, You know these wins LSU's been having, it's like Y'all just made it," Jay said. "They seem like a team that is distracted in my opinion and they have too much going on."

Angel Reese is under constant criticism for her decision-making skills

Angel Reese is in her quest for a championship repeat, but 'Bayou Barbie' has found herself under criticism for her decision-making skills since March madness.

At halftime, LSU was trailing behind the Blue Raiders as ESPN analysts Andreya Carter and Rebecca Lobo broke down a few poor decisions by Reese to explain what could have gone wrong.

“LSU has to make better decisions offensively. And Angel Reese, 3-of-10 from the field," Carter said via On3. "I know they’re being physical with her, but she’s not making good decisions. She comes down the court, full court, and misses the layup."

According to Carter, Reese was one of the players who needed to get better in the second round. She did make a comeback and finished the game with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Lobo pointed out the MTSU's poise in carrying themselves in the first half and how Reese's LSU differs from them.

"You completely contrast that with Middle Tennessee’s poise and decision-making,” said Lobo.

Also read: $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese drops stylish new merch ahead of Sweet 16 clash against UCLA