"Her game doesn’t translate to the W": College hoops fans react to Lauren Betts' decision to stay in college for final season 

Lauren Betts, the 6-foot-7 UCLA Bruins center, announced her decision to forgo the WNBA Draft and return to UCLA for her senior season. Betts, widely regarded as one of the top players in women’s college basketball, was projected to be a top-five pick in the WNBA Draft had she declared this year.

Lauren Betts has opted to extend her college career, a move that has sparked varied reactions from basketball fans.

Trending

Fans took to Instagram to air their opinions on Betts’ decision in the comment section of the announcement from ESPNW.

“Her game doesn’t translate to the W. Respectfully, she’s not that good. So, stay in college as long as you can.” a fan commented.

College hoops fan reacts to Instagram post announcing Lauren Betts' decision to stay in college for final season - Image source: Instagram/espnW

“Don't matter when she goes to the draft she's a top 3 pick any year,” another fan commented.

Another college hoops fan reacts to Instagram post announcing Lauren Betts' decision to stay in college for final season - Image source: Instagram/espnW

Betts' choice to stay at UCLA has been met with support from Bruins fans who are eager to see her dominate in her final college season.

College hoops fans react to Instagram post announcing Lauren Betts' decision to stay in college for final season - Image source: Instagram/espnW

Lauren Betts leads No. 1-ranked UCLA to record-breaking win

Lauren Betts and the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins continued their dominant season on Wednesday, achieving their 22nd consecutive victory with a 65-52 win over No. 8-ranked Ohio State at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins' record-breaking success was spearheaded by Lauren Betts, who delivered another commanding performance.

Betts recorded her 12th double-double of the season, tallying 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks while shooting an efficient 8 of 13 from the field. Her presence in the paint was instrumental in the Bruins' fourth-quarter surge, where they outscored Ohio State 21-10 to secure the win.

Reflecting on the team’s poise under pressure, Betts credited UCLA’s preparation during practice.

“I think it starts with practice,” Betts said. “The coaches have done a great job of putting us in situations where we're going to feel that pressure. Going against the guys every day is tough, so when it happened in the game, we were ready for it.”

Betts emphasized the importance of accountability and communication in the team’s success, particularly during crunch time.

“We hold each other accountable every day. Sometimes it’s hard, but we take it and move on,” Betts said. “Poise is what we work on every single day, and I’m just really proud of how everyone handled it.”

Ohio State mounted a strong comeback in the third quarter, cutting UCLA’s lead to just two points. However, the Bruins responded with key defensive adjustments.

“The coaches did a really good job of putting together a scout against them,” Betts explained. “Once we locked in and followed it consistently, it worked for us.”

Defensive intensity played a significant role in the fourth quarter as UCLA forced difficult shots and disrupted Ohio State’s rhythm.

“We talked about them being right-hand drivers and focused on taking that away,” Betts said. “In that fourth quarter, we had a lot of deflections, and that mindset is what created the win.”

Offensively, Betts’ efficiency and positioning in the paint anchored UCLA’s attack. She highlighted the importance of creating quality scoring opportunities. With Betts leading the way, UCLA’s resilience and preparation continue to solidify their status as the top team in the nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here