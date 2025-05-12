"Her whole story is different": Flau'Jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, gets candid on LSU star growing up under the spotlight

In the third and fourth episodes of Full Court Press on ESPN2, LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson’s mother, Kia Brooks, detailed her daughter’s story. Brooks said Johnson’s path is different from most.
She gained national attention at 14 on America’s Got Talent, performing an original song about gun violence and earning a Golden Buzzer. In 2023, she returned for AGT: All-Stars, delivering a freestyle rap that advanced her profile in the music industry.
LSU star’s mom said Johnson learned that outcomes don’t always match effort.
“Her whole story is different,” Brooks said. “I feel as if everything that she went through as a little girl … the character and being able to deal with losing when you're not the champion this time, and being able to win and still have grace and still be humble and show people that life's not even always going to go your way.”
On the floor, she looks to set up others before seeking her own shot, which Brooks identified as a marker of her unselfish playing style.
Flau'Jae Johnson played at shooting guard for the Tigers as a freshman in 2022.
Flau'Jae Johnson builds parallel careers in basketball and music
On the court, Flau’Jae Johnson plays a key role for LSU. She led the Tigers to their first NCAA national championship in 2023. That year, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year and later earned All-SEC and All-America honors.
Her dual career contributes to one of the highest NIL valuations at $1.5 million as per On3, in women’s college sports. Signed to Roc Nation, Johnson uses her music brand and large social media following to secure endorsement deals with national companies.
She has announced plans to return to LSU next season, in the pursuit of another championship.
"Yes, I’m coming back to LSU,” she said. “I definitely want to win, but I want to make sure I’m being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA."
Flau'Jae Johnson will skip the WNBA Draft and return for her final season of eligibility.
