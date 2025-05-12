"Her whole story is different": Flau'Jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, gets candid on LSU star growing up under the spotlight

In the third and fourth episodes of Full Court Press on ESPN2, LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson’s mother, Kia Brooks, detailed her daughter’s story. Brooks said Johnson’s path is different from most.

Ad

She gained national attention at 14 on America’s Got Talent, performing an original song about gun violence and earning a Golden Buzzer. In 2023, she returned for AGT: All-Stars, delivering a freestyle rap that advanced her profile in the music industry.

LSU star’s mom said Johnson learned that outcomes don’t always match effort.

“Her whole story is different,” Brooks said. “I feel as if everything that she went through as a little girl … the character and being able to deal with losing when you're not the champion this time, and being able to win and still have grace and still be humble and show people that life's not even always going to go your way.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the floor, she looks to set up others before seeking her own shot, which Brooks identified as a marker of her unselfish playing style.

Flau'Jae Johnson played at shooting guard for the Tigers as a freshman in 2022.

Flau'Jae Johnson builds parallel careers in basketball and music

On the court, Flau’Jae Johnson plays a key role for LSU. She led the Tigers to their first NCAA national championship in 2023. That year, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year and later earned All-SEC and All-America honors.

Ad

Her dual career contributes to one of the highest NIL valuations at $1.5 million as per On3, in women’s college sports. Signed to Roc Nation, Johnson uses her music brand and large social media following to secure endorsement deals with national companies.

She has announced plans to return to LSU next season, in the pursuit of another championship.

"Yes, I’m coming back to LSU,” she said. “I definitely want to win, but I want to make sure I’m being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Flau'Jae Johnson will skip the WNBA Draft and return for her final season of eligibility.

Also Read: "Email her when I'm manager, text her when I'm mom": Kia Brooks makes feelings known on being Flau'jae Johnson's "momager"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here