“Here comes Bruce Pearl”: College hoops fans react as Texas Tech guard Kevin Overton commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers, coached by Bruce Pearl, were unsuccessful in vying for their program's first national title. Despite being the first seed, the Tigers were bounced out by the eventual champions, Florida Gators, after a six-point defeat, 79-73, on April 5 during this year's NCAA Final Four matchup.

As they seek to bounce back in the 2025-2026 campaign, they will be potentially bolstered by the commitment of Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin Overton. On3 confirmed the transfer on Thursday, April 17.

College basketball fans and spectators reacted in the comment section by calling on Pearl as his roster is fortified for next year.

"Here comes Bruce Pearl," one user said with an eyes emoji.

(image credits: @tiptonedits on Instagram)

"I SAID RELOAD," another user asserted with a roll of tissue emoji.

"Bruce is cooking in the portal right night," another fan claimed.

"Finally, a large guard under Bruce Pearl?!?," a user exclaimed.

Other users from the Tigers and the Red Raiders are excited for his arrival on a team that can help Overton develop.

"Y'all got a good one, I'm gonna miss the southpaw snipa," one fan shared with a red heart emoji.

"Yoooo go do great things KO, will miss u in a Tech jersey," another fan commented.

"As a Tech and Auburn fan, he's gonna be awesome," a fan posted.

The Tigers finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 32-6 and 15-3 during SEC play, where they took home the conference regular season championship.

Kevin Overton is excited to fit in with Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers

Per Justin Hokanson of On3, Kevin Overton has been looking forward to play out his third year of college basketball with the Auburn Tigers given that the fit they prsesent to him within the team bodes with him well, especially since his role with the Texas Tech Red Raiders was not one he was best comfortable with.

"I’ve known about Auburn. I’m familiar with the culture. We talked about fit. What I’m coming from, there is way more freedom. With my other options, I didn’t see this much opportunity and space at my position. I just loved the opportunity at Auburn," Overton was quoted as saying.

After an outstanding rookie stint with the Drake Bulldogs, Overton's averages fell as he just tallied 7.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in his sophomore campaign with the Grant McCasland-coached Red Raiders.

