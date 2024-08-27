"Hi (with rizz)," "This is tuff bae": Fans buzz after TCU's Hailey Van Lith throws first pitch at the Mariners vs. Giants game 

TCU star Hailey Van Lith took the mound at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, to throw out the first pitch before the Mariners-San Francisco Giants game on Sunday. She threw an almost perfect left-handed pitch, hitting the lower corner of the strike zone, with the Mariners catcher easily catching the ball.

Following the Paris Olympics, many athletes have been recognized at sports events across the U.S. On Sunday, Van Lith was among those honored, having led Team USA to win a bronze medal in the Olympic 3×3 basketball tournament.

Basketball fans were thrilled to see the 5-foot-7 point guard throw a pitch in Seattle, and they filled the comments on Van Lith's Instagram post where she shared the experience.

"not in the minor leagues," Van Lith wrote as the caption.

Trending

"Hi (with rizz)," one fan commented.

A fan comments on Van Lith's IG post

"This is tuff bae," another one wrote.

A fan comments on Hailey Van Lith's IG post

"Your right your in the majors," a fan agreed with Van Lith's caption.

A fan comments on Van Lith's IG post

"i see your little league training came in handy," one fan said.

A fan comments on Hailey Van Lith's IG post

"That was a solid a** breaking ball tbh 😆 in for a strike! ⚾️ 🗣️," another fan added.

A fan comments on Van Lith's IG post

"It’s all good HVL @haileyvanlith is simply doing her thing & living her best life. Then of course gotta cap it off with a pic with @jrodshow44 uno De Los Míos 🇩🇴 & 1 of the most humble/amazing human beings 👏🏽. 🔥," another one wrote.

A fan comments on Van Lith's IG post

Hailey Van Lith completes her master's graduation at LSU

Along with her basketball career, Hailey Van Lith also moved forward with her academics and recently completed her master’s degree from LSU. After winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics, she shared a series of snaps from graduation day on Instagram.

"Masters babes🤍 I am blessed and the Lord is good," Van Lith captioned the post uploaded on Aug. 17.

She spoke with USA Today about her academic journey, revealing she will pursue another diploma at TCU.

"I'm finishing my master's in business at LSU, and I'm starting my master's in liberal arts at the same time at TCU," Van Lith said earlier in August. "So doing that together, it's been a process, but hopefully it'll work out and I'll graduate in a couple of days from LSU. Diploma and medal, we're educated and sporty here."

After spending three seasons at Louisville, Hailey Van Lith joined LSU last season. She once again entered the transfer portal this offseason and moved to TCU, where she will play her final year of college basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here