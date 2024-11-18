“Hilarious and awful at the same time”: College hoops fans in splits after Rick Pitino seemingly annoyed at “Who’s your Daddy?” chants

It was a rare moment in college basketball on Sunday when Rick Pitino's St. John's team faced his son Richard Pitino's New Mexico Lobos.

Both teams had a perfect record (3-0) going into the game, which resulted in an 85-71 victory for the Red Storm.

The most notable moment of the father-son clash, however, was not the result — it was the crowd's reaction to Pitino defeating his son.

"Who’s your daddy? Who’s your daddy?" the New Mexico crowd could be heard chanting at Madison Square Garden.

Rick Pitino was visibly displeased with the chant and tried to tone it down by waving at the crowd, gesturing them to stop.

Awful Announcing shared the video of the crowd chanting on X/Twitter. Hoop fans had mixed reactions to the clip.

"Hilarious and awful at the same time," one fan wrote.

"Well, technically, Rick is a vampire. So he could be hundreds of years old. And therefore, not actually, Richard's daddy. So maybe he didn't want attention drawn to that," another one said.

Here are some more reactions:

"Sorry Coach but your kid should've beat us if he didn't want them chants lol," a fan added.

"Glad to see he still has a sense of humor," another one chimed in.

"Funny and creative. Chill out people sit back and laugh a little," one user commented on the post.

"Way to disrespect your Head Coach by disrespecting his son. What a bunch of mo**ns those “fans” are," a displeased fan wrote.

Rick Pitino says he wasn't upset by the crowds

St. John's coach Rick Pitino denied that he was annoyed by the crown chanting "Who's your Daddy?" during their game against New Mexico.

"I don’t get upset at the crowds, I just wish they stopped saying that. I was not upset," Rick said after the game. "The way the [media] and the Garden got behind this game, I thought it was unbelievable. For me and my son, we’ll remember this forever."

Pitino's son Richard said he did not mind the chants either.

"I laughed it off. I didn’t think much of it. This is what our obnoxious New York fans do, and I’m part of it," Richard said.

Rick Pitino's men were clear favorites going into the game. They took an 11-point lead at the end of the first half.

Despite the Lobos' attempts to fight back in the second half, the Red Storm held on to secure victory, making it four wins out of four.

