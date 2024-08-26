“Him and Kiyan could pass for twin brothers”: College hoops fans react to 5-star recruit Chris Cenac Jr. and Carmelo Anthony’s son’s resemblance

Chris Cenac Jr. and Kiyan Anthony are two of the top players in the 2025 talent pool. The 6-foot-10 Cenac, due to his ability to play multiple positions, is widely regarded as the best center in the nation, while the 6-foot-5 combo guard Kiyan, the son of NBA great Carmelo Anthony, is the best player out of New York.

The two players partnered at the 2024 SLAM Summer Classic game earlier last week in Rucker Park, New York, facing off against some of the best players from all over the nation. As the game came down to the last minute, Kiyan Anthony and Chris Cenac solidified their label as two of the best talents at their positions.

In light of the same, SLAM High School posted a brief mixtape of the action-packed event, giving fans insights into the ventures both on and off the court.

Trending

Fans immediately pointed out the similarities in Cenac and Anthony's movements in the comment section:

"Thought that was Kiyan for a sec," a follower wrote.

"😭😭😭that boy wavy," another commented.

"Him and Kiyan could pass for twins or brothers 😂🔥🤟🏿," another fan quipped.

Fans' comments about similarities in Kiyan Anthony and Chris Cenac Jr.

Moreover, fans also singled out Cenac's talent, wishing him luck for the future and anticipating his overall growth:

"He really tough," a fan wrote.

"Big leaguer fasho👏," another commented.

"He's got game! We're excited to see his growth," a follower posted.

Fans' appreciative comments about Chris Cenac Jr.

Chris Cenac Jr. will take his time to pick a college program

Cenac has improved drastically in the last year, climbing the chart from a top-50 player to becoming a top-10 talent in the nation. With that, the athletic center has garnered interest from all across the Division I basketball circuit, resulting in offers from programs like the Bruins, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Illinois, Creighton and more.

Nevertheless, as the majority of top talents near their commitment, Chris Cenac has narrowed down his offers to 12 programs.

Alongside reigning champions the UConn Huskies, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Houston, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Longhorns are the teams he plans to pursue.

Kiyan Anthony, who has narrowed his list to just six teams, plans to declare his commitment near the end of the fall. However, due to his extensive list, Cenac’s decision will come at the start of next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here