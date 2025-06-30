"Him and Koa are the best players”: College hoops fans react as Mikel Brown Jr. impresses with 24 points

Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. impressed fans with his performance against France in the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday.

Ad

Recruits News on Instagram shared a post with his stats and highlights from the game. In one of the clips, he can be seen blocking and then scoring a three-pointer right after.

He facilitated the USA's offense by scoring 24 points and adding 4 assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in under 26 minutes. He hit 6-of-9 from beyond the arc and 8-for-11 from the field.

Ad

Trending

Fans commented under the post, expressing their appreciation for the point guard.

"Him and koa are the best players out there both top 5 picks easily," said a fan

"my efficient king 👑," said another fan.

"My guy right here," wrote a user.

Comments on the post about Mikel Brown Jr.'s performance vs France at the FIBA U19 World Cup

Louisville fans are excited to see the five-star player in the upcoming season.

Ad

"😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨," commented a Louisville fan account.

"Best Freshman PG in the country next season." said another.

Team USA dominated France with a 108-77 victory. Besides Mikel Brown Jr., AJ Dybantsa, and Koa Peat were other top contributors.

Dybantsa continued his efficient tournament run, scoring 16 points along with 4 rebounds on 5-of-6 shooting. Koa Peat contributed 17 points, 3 rebounds and one assist along with two steals. Caleb Holt added 10 off the bench, while JJ Mandaquit dished out seven assists.

Ad

France’s Marc-Owen Fodzo Dada scored 17 and Talis Soulhac added 12, but the team couldn’t match the USA’s pace or shooting. The Americans outshot France from deep and at the line, and their depth proved decisive. Dybantsa’s highlight dunk after a pass from Brown Jr. added to the excitement.

Mikel Brown Jr. says Louisville prep prepared him for the USA training camp

Mikel Brown Jr. is making the most of his summer. He is representing Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup while preparing for his college debut.

Ad

The five-star guard enrolled at Louisville in late May and spent two weeks on campus before heading to Team USA training camp, earning a spot on the final roster.

“I really think those two or so weeks prepared me for this, just to come in with that different mindset. I think it helped me a lot coming into this camp, and that's why I have been so consistent every day.” Brown told 247Sports, crediting the early college training.

Next up, team USA will face Cameroon on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here