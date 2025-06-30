  • home icon
  • FIBA U19 World Cup Team USA vs France box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. Mikel Brown Jr. 

By Joel Reyes
Published Jun 30, 2025 04:23 GMT
Mikel Brown Jr. in action during the 2025 McDonald
Mikel Brown Jr. in action during the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game; Mikel Brown Jr. poses for photos after winning the 3-point competition during Sprite Jam Fest. Source: Imagn

Mikel Brown Jr. is making waves at the FIBA U19 World Cup. Louisville's incoming freshman put on a show in Team USA's second game of the tournament, stuffing the stat sheet against France on Sunday at Lausanne Arena in Switzerland.

Brown led all scorers in Team USA's 108-77 victory, dropping 24 points in the win against France. He shot 8-for-11 from the field, including 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. Brown, who went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe, also had four dimes, one rebound, one steal and one block in the rout.

Three other players scored in double figures for Team USA. Koa Peat dropped 17 points on 8-for-12 shooting. Peat, who recorded three rebounds and one assist, also displayed his defensive prowess against France. He racked up two steals and two blocks in 25 minutes.

AJ Dybantsa and Caleb Holt also contributed, combining for 26 points. Dybantsa racked up 16 points on 5-for-6 shooting. He also grabbed four rebounds and issued one assist in the victory. Holt, on the other hand, scored 10 points and recorded three steals.

Team USA vs. France box score ft. Mikel Brown Jr.

USA

#PlayersMINPTSFG2 PT FG3 PT FGFTOREBDREBREBASTPFTOSTLBLK
4Koa Peat25:35178/128/120/01/412313722
5JJ Mandaquit22:0571/10/01/14/402272300
6Caleb Holt14:18104/52/22/30/000022030
7AJ Dybantsa19:50165/64/41/25/804412100
8Jasper Johnson18:5741/41/20/22/201122010
9Christopher Mikel Brown Jr.25:29248/112/26/92/201142311
10Jordan Smith Jr.17:2673/63/40/21/220233131
11Tyran Stokes15:0251/21/20/03/413403211
12Brandon McCoy03:5042/22/20/00/010100100
13Morez Johnson Jr.18:1531/31/30/01/240403102
14Nikolas Khamenia07:3151/30/21/12/201120110
15Daniel Jacobsen11:4263/43/40/00/013402101

France

#PLAYERSMINPTSFG2 PT FG3 PT FGFTOREBDREBREBASTPFTOSTLBLK
0Japhet Moupadele14:1910/40/20/21/232505200
1Talis Soulhac16:56125/114/91/21/231433300
3Yohann Sissoko27:28114/84/60/23/611222520
4Marc-Owen Fodzo Dada22:48174/83/31/58/1220233531
5Mohamed Diakite19:0121/41/30/10/002201002
6Thomas Bassong12:2642/32/30/00/002201210
8Leon Sifferlin09:3800/40/40/00/001110110
10Noa Kouakou-Heugue22:3362/52/50/02/430322201
22Soren Bracq13:5121/91/70/20/032541310
29Timeo Pons17:48123/40/13/33/311202100
34 Keny Vado07:5000/00/00/00/000001100
93Mohamed Sankhe15:22105/75/70/00/030315011

Team USA vs France Game Summary

The Americans headed into Sunday's showdown against France with momentum on their side after beating Australia 88-73 in their group opener on Saturday. They got off to a slow start, however, against the Frenchmen, who built a 7-2 advantage early in the first quarter.

Team USA quickly responded, tying the game at 7-7 following baskets from Mikel Brown Jr. and AJ Dybantsa. Brown took over for Team USA in the opening period, scoring 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the 3-point area. He helped the Americans build a 33-18 lead entering the second quarter.

Mikel Brown Jr. (11) dunks the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclays Center. Photo: Imagn
Mikel Brown Jr. (11) dunks the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclays Center. Photo: Imagn

France battled back, slicing the deficit to eight points late in the second quarter. JJ Mandaquit restored Team USA's advantage to double digits before the halftime buzzer sounded, draining a corner 3-pointer to give the Americans a 50-38 lead.

Read More: Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr. opens up on meaning of rivalry vs. Kentucky: "If it doesn’t, I’m failing the fanbase"

Brown remained red-hot in the third quarter, dropping 11 points during that period to help Team USA build a 78-60 advantage heading into the final frame. The Americans pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring France 30-17 to secure the 108-77 victory.

