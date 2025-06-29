Bryce James' Arizona teammate Koa Peat shares 3-word reaction following FIBA U19 performance

Koa Peat and AJ Dybantsa led Team USA to an 88-73 win over Australia in the FIBA U19 World Cup opener. On Friday, Peat shared US Basketball's post through his Instagram story. The 6-foot-8 player appeared to be dribbling in one of the pictures. Other pictures included Dybantsa, Christopher Brown and Jasper Johnson in action.

The opener took place in Heraklion, Greece. Peat, a top Class of 2025 prospect from Perry High School, scored nine of the team’s first 11 points. He tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in the game. AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 2025 prospect and BYU signee, had 18 points, three rebounds and two assists, going 12-for-15 from the free throw line.

Encouraging his team after the win, he wrote:

"Lets keep going 💯🇺🇸"

Koa Peat via Instagram Stories

Nikolas Khamenia and Jasper Johnson contributed to the early lead with timely shots. The Kentucky signee hit a step-back 3-pointer and a floater during the second quarter. Morez Johnson Jr. and Tyran Stokes also made important contributions. Stokes, the top recruit in the 2026 class, added six points before halftime.

Team USA's defence held Australia to 4-of-14 shooting. Australia made brief runs behind Jacob Furphy’s 24 points, but couldn’t close the gap.

Mikel Brown Jr., who is headed to Louisville, scored in transition and contributed a game-high seven assists to steady Team USA's offence in the fourth quarter. He also added 10 points and six rebounds.

Koa Peat eyes fourth gold with Team USA

After recovering from a broken hand, Arizona freshman Koa Peat is already showing what he has got. Cleared on May 1, Peat returned to USA Basketball’s training camp in Colorado Springs.

“I’ve just been in the gym working,” Peat said after USA’s third workout. “I haven’t been playing five-on-five but I’ve just been playing one-on-one stuff, trying to get ready.”

Peat is already a three-time gold medalist with USA Basketball and aims to add one more to make it four.

Peat, who helped Gilbert Perry win the Arizona Open Division title despite his injury, is among the 12 players on the FIBA U19 World Cup roster.

