  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • FIBA U19 World Cup Team USA vs Australia box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. AJ Dybantsa

FIBA U19 World Cup Team USA vs Australia box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. AJ Dybantsa

By Geoff
Modified Jun 29, 2025 05:06 GMT
BYU commit AJ Dybantsa (Image Source: IMAGN)
BYU commit AJ Dybantsa (Image Source: IMAGN)

Team USA opened its 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup campaign with an 88-73 win over Australia on Saturday at the Lausanne Arena in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa topscored for Team USA with 18 points despite shooting 3-of-10 from the field. The BYU commit made a living on the free-throw line, making 12 of 15 shots, and came up with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Koa Peat added a double-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block for Team USA, who captured its first win in Group D while inflicting Australia its first defeat.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

USA vs Australia box score

USA

#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
4
Koa Peat
21:18
17
6/11
(54.5%)
6/11
(54.5%)
0/0
(0%)
5/7
(71.4%)
2
8
10
2
4
0
2
1
5
JJ Mandaquit
09:53
4
1/4
(25%)
1/3
(33.3%)
0/1
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
0
5
5
2
2
1
0
0
6
Caleb Holt
06:19
0
0/2
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
0
2
1
0
0
7
AJ Dybantsa
28:03
18
3/10
(30%)
3/6
(50%)
0/4
(0%)
12/15
(80%)
0
3
3
2
2
4
1
1
8
Jasper Johnson
15:16
6
2/6
(33.3%)
1/2
(50%)
1/4
(25%)
1/1
(100%)
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
9
Christopher Brown
33:28
10
3/14
(21.4%)
1/6
(16.7%)
2/8
(25%)
2/4
(50%)
2
4
6
7
3
2
1
1
10
Jordan Smith Jr
25:42
8
4/9
(44.4%)
4/7
(57.1%)
0/2
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
2
2
4
2
2
1
5
3
11
Tyran Stokes
03:15
6
1/2
(50%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
4/4
(100%)
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
12
Brandon McCoy
01:19
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
13
Morez Johnson Jr.
25:25
10
3/7
(42.9%)
3/7
(42.9%)
0/0
(0%)
4/6
(66.7%)
5
5
10
1
4
2
2
4
14
Nikolas Khamenia
21:42
7
2/5
(40%)
1/2
(50%)
1/3
(33.3%)
2/2
(100%)
2
0
2
1
3
3
0
0
15
Daniel Jacobsen
08:20
2
1/2
(50%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
2
1
3
0
1
0
0
1
Ad

Australia

#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
1
Alexander Dickenson
14:50
5
2/8
(25%)
2/5
(40%)
0/3
(0%)
1/1
(100%)
0
3
3
2
2
2
0
0
3
Jacob Furphy
33:14
24
9/18
(50%)
7/10
(70%)
2/8
(25%)
4/6
(66.7%)
1
3
4
1
1
4
2
0
4
Che Dean Miller Brogan
17:01
7
2/4
(50%)
2/4
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
3/3
(100%)
0
1
1
1
3
2
1
0
5
Luke Fennell
12:04
2
1/4
(25%)
1/2
(50%)
0/2
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
2
1
3
0
0
6
Dash Daniels
22:33
2
0/7
(0%)
0/5
(0%)
0/2
(0%)
2/4
(50%)
0
2
2
2
2
1
2
0
7
Nash Walker
02:46
0
0/1
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Roman Sieulepa
29:06
19
7/16
(43.8%)
6/14
(42.9%)
1/2
(50%)
4/10
(40%)
3
9
12
0
2
2
1
0
9
Mading Kuany
09:18
2
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
0
2
2
0
2
1
0
0
10
Goc Malual
18:41
5
1/3
(33.3%)
1/3
(33.3%)
0/0
(0%)
3/6
(50%)
3
2
5
1
5
2
0
1
13
Emmett Adair
16:57
0
0/2
(0%)
0/2
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
2
3
1
2
0
0
0
14
Jack Whitbourn
11:44
2
1/2
(50%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
3
3
1
2
1
1
1
15
Ajak Nyuon
11:47
5
1/1
(100%)
1/1
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
3/4
(75%)
0
1
1
1
2
2
0
2
Ad

Team USA vs Australia Game Summary

Team USA surged to an 11-3 lead in the first four minutes of the game. Australia answered with seven straight points to reduce the deficit to one, but Nik Khamenia and AJ Dybantsa retaliated with an 11-1 run to give the Americans a 22-11 edge.

Jasper Johnson increased Team USA's lead to 36-21 with a four-point play with 6:50 left in the second period. Tyran Stokes pushed the lead to 47-23 with a six-point surge at the 3:31 mark.

Ad

Australia cut the deficit to 49-37 with a 14-2 run to end the first half.

Team USA opened the second half with 13 straight points to build its biggest lead at 62-37 at the 6:35 mark of the third.

But the Australians retaliated with an 18-6 run to cut the spread to 68-55, going into the fourth period. Dybantsa waxed hot in those 10 minutes, scoring 11 points on 6-of-7 makes from the foul line.

Ad

Mikel Brown Jr gave Team USA a comfortable, 18-point cushion, dropping five straight points on a left-wing three-pointer and a running layup. Brown also came up with seven assists.

“It was good to see the ball go in the hoop,” Brown Jr. said. “I didn’t shoot it well today but I think overall I did solid. Controlling the pace of the game and putting my teammates where they need to be, and I think we executed.”
Ad

Dybantsa capped off the Stars and Stripes assault with a running transition dunk that handed them a 79-63 advantage with 4:51 remaining.

Christopher Brown and Morez Johnson Jr added 10 points apiece for Team USA, who are set to face France on Sunday.

Jacob Furphy led the Australian attack with 24 points. Roman Siulepa contributed 19 points, 12 rebounds and one steal.

Team USA shot 36.1% from the field, just a shade ahead of the Australians' 35.8%. The U-19 Stars and Stripes led the rebounding battle (48-45) and ruled the assists (18-12), steals (13-7) and blocks (11-4) departments.

Australia looks to bounce back from the loss as it faces Cameroon also on Saturday.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications