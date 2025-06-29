FIBA U19 World Cup Team USA vs Australia box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. AJ Dybantsa

Team USA opened its 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup campaign with an 88-73 win over Australia on Saturday at the Lausanne Arena in Lausanne, Switzerland.
AJ Dybantsa topscored for Team USA with 18 points despite shooting 3-of-10 from the field. The BYU commit made a living on the free-throw line, making 12 of 15 shots, and came up with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Koa Peat added a double-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block for Team USA, who captured its first win in Group D while inflicting Australia its first defeat.
USA vs Australia box score
USA
Australia
Team USA vs Australia Game Summary
Team USA surged to an 11-3 lead in the first four minutes of the game. Australia answered with seven straight points to reduce the deficit to one, but Nik Khamenia and AJ Dybantsa retaliated with an 11-1 run to give the Americans a 22-11 edge.
Jasper Johnson increased Team USA's lead to 36-21 with a four-point play with 6:50 left in the second period. Tyran Stokes pushed the lead to 47-23 with a six-point surge at the 3:31 mark.
Australia cut the deficit to 49-37 with a 14-2 run to end the first half.
Team USA opened the second half with 13 straight points to build its biggest lead at 62-37 at the 6:35 mark of the third.
But the Australians retaliated with an 18-6 run to cut the spread to 68-55, going into the fourth period. Dybantsa waxed hot in those 10 minutes, scoring 11 points on 6-of-7 makes from the foul line.
Mikel Brown Jr gave Team USA a comfortable, 18-point cushion, dropping five straight points on a left-wing three-pointer and a running layup. Brown also came up with seven assists.
“It was good to see the ball go in the hoop,” Brown Jr. said. “I didn’t shoot it well today but I think overall I did solid. Controlling the pace of the game and putting my teammates where they need to be, and I think we executed.”
Dybantsa capped off the Stars and Stripes assault with a running transition dunk that handed them a 79-63 advantage with 4:51 remaining.
Christopher Brown and Morez Johnson Jr added 10 points apiece for Team USA, who are set to face France on Sunday.
Jacob Furphy led the Australian attack with 24 points. Roman Siulepa contributed 19 points, 12 rebounds and one steal.
Team USA shot 36.1% from the field, just a shade ahead of the Australians' 35.8%. The U-19 Stars and Stripes led the rebounding battle (48-45) and ruled the assists (18-12), steals (13-7) and blocks (11-4) departments.
Australia looks to bounce back from the loss as it faces Cameroon also on Saturday.
