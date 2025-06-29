FIBA U19 World Cup Team USA vs Australia box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. AJ Dybantsa

Team USA opened its 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup campaign with an 88-73 win over Australia on Saturday at the Lausanne Arena in Lausanne, Switzerland.

AJ Dybantsa topscored for Team USA with 18 points despite shooting 3-of-10 from the field. The BYU commit made a living on the free-throw line, making 12 of 15 shots, and came up with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Koa Peat added a double-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block for Team USA, who captured its first win in Group D while inflicting Australia its first defeat.

USA vs Australia box score

USA

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK 4 Koa Peat 21:18 17 6/11 (54.5%) 6/11 (54.5%) 0/0 (0%) 5/7 (71.4%) 2 8 10 2 4 0 2 1 5 JJ Mandaquit 09:53 4 1/4 (25%) 1/3 (33.3%) 0/1 (0%) 2/2 (100%) 0 5 5 2 2 1 0 0 6 Caleb Holt 06:19 0 0/2 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 1 1 0 2 1 0 0 7 AJ Dybantsa 28:03 18 3/10 (30%) 3/6 (50%) 0/4 (0%) 12/15 (80%) 0 3 3 2 2 4 1 1 8 Jasper Johnson 15:16 6 2/6 (33.3%) 1/2 (50%) 1/4 (25%) 1/1 (100%) 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 9 Christopher Brown 33:28 10 3/14 (21.4%) 1/6 (16.7%) 2/8 (25%) 2/4 (50%) 2 4 6 7 3 2 1 1 10 Jordan Smith Jr 25:42 8 4/9 (44.4%) 4/7 (57.1%) 0/2 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 2 2 4 2 2 1 5 3 11 Tyran Stokes 03:15 6 1/2 (50%) 1/2 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 4/4 (100%) 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 Brandon McCoy 01:19 0 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 13 Morez Johnson Jr. 25:25 10 3/7 (42.9%) 3/7 (42.9%) 0/0 (0%) 4/6 (66.7%) 5 5 10 1 4 2 2 4 14 Nikolas Khamenia 21:42 7 2/5 (40%) 1/2 (50%) 1/3 (33.3%) 2/2 (100%) 2 0 2 1 3 3 0 0 15 Daniel Jacobsen 08:20 2 1/2 (50%) 1/2 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 2 1 3 0 1 0 0 1

Australia

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK 1 Alexander Dickenson 14:50 5 2/8 (25%) 2/5 (40%) 0/3 (0%) 1/1 (100%) 0 3 3 2 2 2 0 0 3 Jacob Furphy 33:14 24 9/18 (50%) 7/10 (70%) 2/8 (25%) 4/6 (66.7%) 1 3 4 1 1 4 2 0 4 Che Dean Miller Brogan 17:01 7 2/4 (50%) 2/4 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 3/3 (100%) 0 1 1 1 3 2 1 0 5 Luke Fennell 12:04 2 1/4 (25%) 1/2 (50%) 0/2 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 1 1 2 1 3 0 0 6 Dash Daniels 22:33 2 0/7 (0%) 0/5 (0%) 0/2 (0%) 2/4 (50%) 0 2 2 2 2 1 2 0 7 Nash Walker 02:46 0 0/1 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Roman Sieulepa 29:06 19 7/16 (43.8%) 6/14 (42.9%) 1/2 (50%) 4/10 (40%) 3 9 12 0 2 2 1 0 9 Mading Kuany 09:18 2 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 2/2 (100%) 0 2 2 0 2 1 0 0 10 Goc Malual 18:41 5 1/3 (33.3%) 1/3 (33.3%) 0/0 (0%) 3/6 (50%) 3 2 5 1 5 2 0 1 13 Emmett Adair 16:57 0 0/2 (0%) 0/2 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 1 2 3 1 2 0 0 0 14 Jack Whitbourn 11:44 2 1/2 (50%) 1/2 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 3 3 1 2 1 1 1 15 Ajak Nyuon 11:47 5 1/1 (100%) 1/1 (100%) 0/0 (0%) 3/4 (75%) 0 1 1 1 2 2 0 2

Team USA vs Australia Game Summary

Team USA surged to an 11-3 lead in the first four minutes of the game. Australia answered with seven straight points to reduce the deficit to one, but Nik Khamenia and AJ Dybantsa retaliated with an 11-1 run to give the Americans a 22-11 edge.

Jasper Johnson increased Team USA's lead to 36-21 with a four-point play with 6:50 left in the second period. Tyran Stokes pushed the lead to 47-23 with a six-point surge at the 3:31 mark.

Australia cut the deficit to 49-37 with a 14-2 run to end the first half.

Team USA opened the second half with 13 straight points to build its biggest lead at 62-37 at the 6:35 mark of the third.

But the Australians retaliated with an 18-6 run to cut the spread to 68-55, going into the fourth period. Dybantsa waxed hot in those 10 minutes, scoring 11 points on 6-of-7 makes from the foul line.

Mikel Brown Jr gave Team USA a comfortable, 18-point cushion, dropping five straight points on a left-wing three-pointer and a running layup. Brown also came up with seven assists.

“It was good to see the ball go in the hoop,” Brown Jr. said. “I didn’t shoot it well today but I think overall I did solid. Controlling the pace of the game and putting my teammates where they need to be, and I think we executed.”

Dybantsa capped off the Stars and Stripes assault with a running transition dunk that handed them a 79-63 advantage with 4:51 remaining.

Christopher Brown and Morez Johnson Jr added 10 points apiece for Team USA, who are set to face France on Sunday.

Jacob Furphy led the Australian attack with 24 points. Roman Siulepa contributed 19 points, 12 rebounds and one steal.

Team USA shot 36.1% from the field, just a shade ahead of the Australians' 35.8%. The U-19 Stars and Stripes led the rebounding battle (48-45) and ruled the assists (18-12), steals (13-7) and blocks (11-4) departments.

Australia looks to bounce back from the loss as it faces Cameroon also on Saturday.

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

