“AJ Dybantsa is 1, stop it”: College hoops fans dejected as BYU freshman misses out on top spot in 2026 mock draft

AJ Dybantsa isn't a lock to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft. The BYU freshman missed out on the top spot in Bleacher Report Hoops' 2026 mock draft, drawing several reactions from disappointed college hoops fans on Instagram on Friday.

Jonathan Wasserman predicted that Darryn Peterson would be selected first by the Utah Jazz in next year's draft. Dybantsa, on the other hand, ended up with the Washington Wizards through their No. 2 pick in the mock draft.

The draft order didn't sit well with some basketball fans, who argued Dybantsa should have been placed at No. 1 instead of Peterson.

College hoops fans reacted to AJ Dybantsa not getting the No. 1 pick in Jonathan Wasserman's 2026 NBA mock draft. Source: Instagram/@br_hoops

"AJ [Dybantsa] is 1 stop it," one fan wrote.

"AJ is going 1," another fan replied.

"AJ going #1 only because they been working on that Utah pipeline," one fan shared.

"In what hell would the Jazz draft Darryn over AJ, Utah loves AJ," another fan posted.

"AJ fsho going number 1 easy," one fan commented.

"AJ going number 1 and he's staying in Utah," another fan chimed in.

Darryn Peterson will be playing for the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2025-26 NCAA season. He opted to play under coach Bill Self after getting offers from Kansas State, Ohio State and USC. AJ Dybantsa chose to join the BYU Cougars after receiving offers from Alabama, North Carolina and Kansas.

Rounding out the top 10 in Wasserman's initial 2026 mock draft were Cameron Boozer (Brooklyn Nets, No. 3), Koa Peat (Charlotte Hornets, No. 4), Nate Ament (Toronto Raptors, No. 5), Tounde Yessoufou (Atlanta Hawks, No. 6), Jayden Quaintance (Memphis Grizzlies, No. 7), Caleb Wilson (Portland Trail Blazers, No. 8), Dash Daniels (Miami Heat, No. 9) and Karim Lopez (OKC Thunder, No. 10).

How AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson performed in the McDonald's All-American Game

AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson got to spend some time with each other after they both suited up for Team West in last month's McDonald's All-American Game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Peterson and Dybantsa stole the show in the basketball extravaganza, combining for 35 points in Team West's 105-92 victory over Team East.

AJ Dybantsa (#3) dribbles vs Team East during the McDonald's All-American Game at Barclays Center. Photo: Getty

Peterson scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. He also had seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block. Dybantsa also delivered for Team West, dropping 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting. The incoming BYU freshman also had five boards and one dime in the victory.

