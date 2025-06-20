The prospect of freshman Darryn Peterson playing for the already stacked Kansas Jayhawks roster has fans buzzing on social media. A workout clip posted by Kansas Men’s Basketball on Instagram on Friday featured the incoming freshman lighting up the court with amazing link-up plays with his would-be teammates.

The video carousel posted on Instagram showed Darryn Peterson and his teammates sharpening their tandem in a scrimmage session. Wearing KU’s blue shorts and a gray training top, Peterson and the rest of the squad had the fans going with an array of dunks and fast-paced buckets.

“Look out below ⚠️,” the caption read.

Though it was just practice, the energy and seamless chemistry was undeniable. The ball movement, the athleticism and the understanding between the players caught the attention of fans.

“DP gonna be a problem 😮‍💨,” one fan commented.

“That ball movement though 🔥,” another fan wrote.

Other fans were equally hyped in the comment section.

“Grinning ear to ear rn,” one fan said,

“Yeah cut the nets already 🔥,” another fan joked.

“There are some 1st round draft picks on that court 🔥🔥".

Kansas fans hail new team as Darryn Peterson and teammates impress in workout - Image source: Instagram/kuhoops

Peterson signed with the Kansas Jayhawks after reported offers from Kansas State, Ohio State and USC.

Fans also praised the team’s overall makeup. With the season still months away, Kansas gave fans a taste of what could be a special year.

Bill Self excited about incoming freshman Darryn Peterson

Kansas coach Bill Self expressed his excitement about Darryn Peterson’s arrival to the program. The guard joins a line of highly-touted prospects to wear the Jayhawks uniform. Self’s guidance has produced stars like Andrew Wiggins and Josh Jackson in the past, both top-ranked recruits. Joel Embiid, the 2023 NBA MVP, is also a notable product of the program.

On May 28, KU Sports’ Henry Greenstein dropped a quote from Self about his belief that Peterson may be in a class of his own.

“I’m probably as excited about coaching him [Peterson] as I (have been) about anybody I’ve ever recruited,” Self said.

Henry Greenstein @HenryGreenstein LINK Self on Darryn Peterson: "I'm probably as excited about coaching him as I am about anybody I've ever recruited"

The statement highlighted Peterson’s talent. The 6-foot-6 dynamic combo guard is blessed with elite scoring and playmaking abilities. In the McDonald’s All-American game in April, he scored 18 points and also earned the co-MVP with Cameron Boozer.

Self is still working to rebuild his roster after a wave of departures. Six players transferred out following the end of the 2024–25 season, leaving the Jayhawks with several spots to fill. With three scholarships still available, the coaching staff will be eyeing key additions to round up the lineup.

