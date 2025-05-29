"Save us Darryn" "My GOAT": Fans react as five-star prospect Darryn Peterson arrives on Kansas campus

Five-star guard Darryn Peterson was one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 class. He is ranked No. 2 in the country behind BYU Cougars talent AJ Dybantsa, according to ESPN. Peterson committed to the Kansas Jayhawks and arrived in Lawrence on Monday to start his college basketball career under Bill Self.

Peterson averaged 30.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.2 steals for Prolific Prep (California) last season. His commitment to Kansas has raised expectations among the fan base ahead of next season.

Pictures of his arrival on campus were posted on the Jayhawks' Instagram page.

"The journey begins now. Welcome to your new home, @darrynp1."

Kansas fans had mixed reactions to Peterson's arrival on campus.

"Welcome!! Can't wait to see you play!! Rock chalk!!" one fan wrote.

"I love u," another fan wrote.

"My goat," one fan wrote.

More fans showed their excitement in the comments section.

"Save us Darryn," another fan wrote.

"Let's gooo @cxdeget he da one brudda," one fan wrote.

"Hoop shoes in hand...ready to go ASAP," the official Adidas basketball account wrote.

Darryn Peterson gets hype ahead of debut season with Kansas

Darryn Peterson has been getting a lot of hype for a while, even becoming the first student-athlete in high school to sign a NIL deal with apparel giant Adidas in 2023. During the Big 12 meetings on Wednesday, Kansas coach Bill Self, who has landed eight top ten recruits and three No. 1 prospects in his career, expressed his excitement at the chance to coach Peterson.

"I'm probably as excited about coaching him as I have anybody that I've ever recruited," Self said. "I think that he is probably the most prepared, equipped 18-year-old that I've had a chance to recruit."

The hype surrounding Peterson was echoed by New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum during an interview with Andscape on March 31.

“Darryn has an aura about him that only the greats possess and has the love of the game to match it,” McCollum said. “His ceiling is whatever he wants it to be. And I’m so happy for him and his family. He deserves everything coming his way and more.”

According to an ESPN mock draft, Peterson is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft ahead of AJ Dybantsa.

