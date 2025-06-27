In Photos: $4,100,000 NIL valued AJ Dybantsa shares his best shots from Redbull X Men's Health magazine photoshoot 

BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa is one of the most anticipated recruits in recent years. Alongside Kansas' Darryn Peterson, he is viewed as one of the top two recruits in the nation. Media outlets are split, with ESPN ranking Dybantsas No. 1 and 247Sports placing Peterson in the No. 1 slot.

Regardless, there is a lot of anticipation around Dybantsa's college debut. As a top prospect, Dybantsa has already received a lot of attention for NIL deals, amassing an estimated NIL value of $4.1 million. One of his biggest deals is with Red Bull.

On Friday, Dybantsa posted three photos to his Instagram from the Red Bull X Men's Health magazine photoshoot. In the photos, Dybantsa is shirtless and making basketball moves.

Heading into his first, and likely only, college season, AJ Dybantsa will be expected to help bring the BYU Cougars on a deep run in March Madness. When a player is as highly rated as Dybantsa, he is rarely expected to play more than one college season.

That is the case for Dybantsa, who is expected to be one-and-done in the NCAA before declaring for the NBA draft. He is joining a BYU team that reached the Sweet 16 in March Madness this past season. However, the team has not advanced beyond the Sweet 16 since reaching the Elite Eight in 1981.

Darryn Peterson edges out AJ Dybantsa in early 2026 NBA mock drafts

The 2025 NBA draft came and went on Wednesday and Thursday. The NBA drafted its next class of stars, including Duke's Cooper Flagg. While most of the NBA's focus is on the players set to start their careers this coming season, there are some who are already looking ahead to 2026.

In the wake of the draft, both Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports conducted mock drafts on Friday morning. Unfortunately for AJ Dybantsa, both media outlets project Darryn Peterson to be the first pick in 2026, followed by Dybantsa.

While early projections favor Peterson, that is not the end of the world for Dybantsa. These two players are viewed by most draft experts as close in talent. As a result, who goes first will likely come down to which one has a better season.

Dybantsa has an advantage because he is playing for a team that had more success last season. While BYU reached the Sweet 16, Kansas only reached the first round. However, the Jayhawks are only a few years removed from a national championship.

