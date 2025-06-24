“Duke can’t be stopped”: College hoops fans hyped for Cameron Boozer’s first look for Jon Scheyer’s team

The Cameron Boozer era is underway at Duke. Bleacher Report Hoops' Instagram page posted a video on Monday of Boozer's practice session with Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils, which drew reactions from college hoops fans.
The clip showed highlights of Boozer's workout, including several thunderous dunks from the incoming freshman. He also displayed his shooting prowess and participated in 1-on-1 drills.
Bleacher Report Hoops included a short caption for its post, asking fans their opinion about Carlos Boozer's son.
"Hyped to watch Cameron Boozer at Duke this season. What are your expectations for Duke's talented freshman?"
Fans replied to the Instagram post, which has already received more than 4,800 likes.
"My goodness Duke can't be stopped," one fan wrote.
"Better 3 ball than Coop," another fan commented.
"Duke lookin scary as usual," one fan shared.
"Plays like Carlos Boozer," another fan posted.
"Would be top 5 pick if he was able to come outta HS," one fan argued.
"Another #1 pick brewing," another fan replied.
The pressure is on Boozer to deliver for Duke after the Blue Devils fell short in their title bid last season. Duke came close to ending its championship drought in the 2024-25 campaign, reaching the Final Four owing to the exploits of Cooper Flagg.
Unfortunately for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils, a stunning collapse in the final minute of their Final Four clash against Houston ended their championship aspirations. The Cougars erased a six-point deficit in the closing stages of that contest to pull off a 70-67 upset win.
Cameron Boozer joins Duke's new recruits ahead of 2025-26 NCAA season
Jon Scheyer added several players to his lineup this offseason after Duke finished the previous campaign with a 35-4 slate. He assembled another talented freshman class for the Blue Devils, signing Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Nikolas Khamenia, Sebastian Wilkins and Dame Sarr.
The Boozer twins and Khamenia participated in this year's McDonald's All-American Game.
Scheyer also strengthened his frontcourt through the transfer portal, signing Ifeanyi Ufochukwu. He played two seasons with the Rice Owls before joining Duke.
Scheyer will need Boozer and the other recruits to deliver after Cooper Flagg decided not to declare for the 2025 NBA draft.
