“Duke can’t be stopped”: College hoops fans hyped for Cameron Boozer’s first look for Jon Scheyer’s team

The Cameron Boozer era is underway at Duke. Bleacher Report Hoops' Instagram page posted a video on Monday of Boozer's practice session with Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils, which drew reactions from college hoops fans.

The clip showed highlights of Boozer's workout, including several thunderous dunks from the incoming freshman. He also displayed his shooting prowess and participated in 1-on-1 drills.

Bleacher Report Hoops included a short caption for its post, asking fans their opinion about Carlos Boozer's son.

"Hyped to watch Cameron Boozer at Duke this season. What are your expectations for Duke's talented freshman?"

Fans replied to the Instagram post, which has already received more than 4,800 likes.

Fans shared their expectations regarding Cameron Boozer's incoming freshman season on Instagram. Source: Instagram/@br_hoops

"My goodness Duke can't be stopped," one fan wrote.

"Better 3 ball than Coop," another fan commented.

"Duke lookin scary as usual," one fan shared.

"Plays like Carlos Boozer," another fan posted.

"Would be top 5 pick if he was able to come outta HS," one fan argued.

"Another #1 pick brewing," another fan replied.

The pressure is on Boozer to deliver for Duke after the Blue Devils fell short in their title bid last season. Duke came close to ending its championship drought in the 2024-25 campaign, reaching the Final Four owing to the exploits of Cooper Flagg.

Unfortunately for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils, a stunning collapse in the final minute of their Final Four clash against Houston ended their championship aspirations. The Cougars erased a six-point deficit in the closing stages of that contest to pull off a 70-67 upset win.

Cameron Boozer joins Duke's new recruits ahead of 2025-26 NCAA season

Jon Scheyer added several players to his lineup this offseason after Duke finished the previous campaign with a 35-4 slate. He assembled another talented freshman class for the Blue Devils, signing Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Nikolas Khamenia, Sebastian Wilkins and Dame Sarr.

The Boozer twins and Khamenia participated in this year's McDonald's All-American Game.

Duke Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Photo: Imagn

Scheyer also strengthened his frontcourt through the transfer portal, signing Ifeanyi Ufochukwu. He played two seasons with the Rice Owls before joining Duke.

Scheyer will need Boozer and the other recruits to deliver after Cooper Flagg decided not to declare for the 2025 NBA draft.

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

