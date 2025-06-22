Days before NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg supports Duke HC Jon Scheyer with special gesture [IN PICS]

Former Duke Blue Devils prospect Cooper Flagg has been projected to be the No. 1 pick in various mock drafts just days before the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg had a stellar season with the Blue Devils, leading them to the ACC regular season and tournament championships. He was also named the Naismith National Player of the Year.

Despite draft night approaching, on Saturday, Flagg supported his former Duke coach by making an appearance at the annual Jon Scheyer Basketball Camp, where he addressed the invitees. The Blue Devils posted pictures of Flagg and Scheyer sharing an embrace before the camp commenced.

The post was captioned:

"massive 1st day of camp --> 1st pick in the building!!! @Cooper_Flagg."

Jon Scheyer predicts Cooper Flagg's NBA future

The Dallas Mavericks won the lottery and will get the chance to pick first during the 2025 NBA Draft, where they have been projected to select Cooper Flagg. During Thursday's segment of the "Ryen Russillo" podcast, Duke coach Jon Scheyer broke down the reasons why Flagg was a special player.

“Cooper had as good and as special of a season as I’ve ever been a part of with any player," Scheyer said. "But he also had moments where things didn’t go his way—when we lost, when there was heartbreak. And in those moments, there were no excuses, no finger-pointing.

"It was always, ‘What does Cooper need to do better?’ That’s pretty old school, pretty special, and it’s a big reason why he’s going to be the No. 1 pick and why he’ll be a great player for a very long time.”

The much-scrutinized Flagg averaged 19.2 points on 48.1% shooting from the floor and 38.5% shooting from beyond the arc, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Blue Devils last season and Scheyer revealed that his scoring output would only increase in the NBA.

“He’s so unselfish—that’s just his nature. He could’ve easily averaged 20-plus points this year," Scheyer said. "Going forward, I think he’ll be just fine With his ability to shoot from three, finish at the rim, and create his own shot, I think he’s going to become one of the best scorers in the NBA over time.”

Even before he joined the Duke Blue Devils, Cooper Flagg had been receiving hype over his abilities after he was chosen for the USA's Team Select in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He is one of the most eagerly awaited prospects in the NBA's recent history.

