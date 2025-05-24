  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • AJ Dybantsa shares his feelings about "unnecessary math" in high school, as he discusses his plans for a business major

AJ Dybantsa shares his feelings about "unnecessary math" in high school, as he discusses his plans for a business major

By Joel Reyes
Modified May 24, 2025 03:06 GMT
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Brigham Young - Source: Imagn
BYU signee AJ Dybantsa joins the student section during the second half of the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Marriott Center. Photo: Imagn

AJ Dybantsa isn't a fan of Math. The BYU signee shared the piece of trivia when answering questions from his fans inside the Cougars' basketball facility in a YouTube video on his channel on Friday.

Ad

A fan asked Dybantsa what his favorite subject or class was when he was growing up. He replied that he liked doing experiments in science class before giving fans a bonus answer on what his least favorite subject was.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I didn't like math," Dybantsa said (Timestamp 3:44). "I also didn't like the unnecessary math, like the y = mx + b. I didn't like that."

AJ Dybantsa also answered a question from Bowman Bagley, who asked the teen star what his declared major is at BYU and if he plans to finish it.

"I haven’t chosen one yet, but I’m gonna do financial planning probably, so a business major," Dybantsa replied (Timestamp 3:16).
Ad

He had already secured the bag before making his college basketball debut for the BYU Cougars, making millions of dollars in NIL money. North Carolina and Alabama reportedly matched the Cougars' offer to Dybantsa, who ultimately chose to play under coach Kevin Young at BYU.

AJ Dybantsa joins loaded BYU roster ahead of 2025-26 NCAA season

Things are looking up for the BYU Cougars ahead of the 2025-26 season. Aside from landing five-star prospect AJ Dybantsa, the Cougars have bolstered their lineup with key additions through the transfer portal, signing Rob Wright, Nate Pickens, Dominique Diomande, Tyler Mrus and Kennard Davis.

Ad
Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III (#1) reacts after a basket during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Photo: Imagn
Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III (#1) reacts after a basket during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Photo: Imagn

Rob Wright impressed in his freshman season with the Baylor Bears, averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 dimes and 2.1 boards through 35 games. He made his presence felt in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, scoring 19 points in the first round against Mississippi State before dropping 11 points in the second-round loss to Duke.

The Cougars also have retained two of their key starters from the 2024-25 season in Richie Saunders and Keba Keita. Saunders led BYU in scoring, averaging 16.5 points through 35 games. Keita led the Cougars in rebounding and blocked shots, averaging 7.9 boards and 1.2 blocks.

About the author
Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.

Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.

Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.

When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications