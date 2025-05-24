AJ Dybantsa shares his feelings about "unnecessary math" in high school, as he discusses his plans for a business major

AJ Dybantsa isn't a fan of Math. The BYU signee shared the piece of trivia when answering questions from his fans inside the Cougars' basketball facility in a YouTube video on his channel on Friday.
A fan asked Dybantsa what his favorite subject or class was when he was growing up. He replied that he liked doing experiments in science class before giving fans a bonus answer on what his least favorite subject was.
"I didn't like math," Dybantsa said (Timestamp 3:44). "I also didn't like the unnecessary math, like the y = mx + b. I didn't like that."
AJ Dybantsa also answered a question from Bowman Bagley, who asked the teen star what his declared major is at BYU and if he plans to finish it.
"I haven’t chosen one yet, but I’m gonna do financial planning probably, so a business major," Dybantsa replied (Timestamp 3:16).
He had already secured the bag before making his college basketball debut for the BYU Cougars, making millions of dollars in NIL money. North Carolina and Alabama reportedly matched the Cougars' offer to Dybantsa, who ultimately chose to play under coach Kevin Young at BYU.
AJ Dybantsa joins loaded BYU roster ahead of 2025-26 NCAA season
Things are looking up for the BYU Cougars ahead of the 2025-26 season. Aside from landing five-star prospect AJ Dybantsa, the Cougars have bolstered their lineup with key additions through the transfer portal, signing Rob Wright, Nate Pickens, Dominique Diomande, Tyler Mrus and Kennard Davis.
Rob Wright impressed in his freshman season with the Baylor Bears, averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 dimes and 2.1 boards through 35 games. He made his presence felt in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, scoring 19 points in the first round against Mississippi State before dropping 11 points in the second-round loss to Duke.
The Cougars also have retained two of their key starters from the 2024-25 season in Richie Saunders and Keba Keita. Saunders led BYU in scoring, averaging 16.5 points through 35 games. Keita led the Cougars in rebounding and blocked shots, averaging 7.9 boards and 1.2 blocks.
