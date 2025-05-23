BYU signee Rob Wright drops 1-word reaction as UConn’s Liam McNeeley shares snaps from NBA draft combine 

Liam McNeeley shared some snaps Thursday from his recent stint in the NBA draft combine on Instagram, drawing several reactions from his followers, including a comment from BYU signee Rob Wright. McNeeley was among the 75 players invited to participate in the draft combine, which was held in Chicago, Illinois.

McNeeley shared six photos in his post, including pictures of him doing vertical jumps and shooting drills. He also posted a group picture with his former Montverde teammates, including projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. McNeeley added a short caption to his post.

"T-minus 34 days," McNeeley wrote.

Rob Wright dropped a one-word reaction to McNeeley's post, which has already received more than 2,400 likes.

"Brother," Wright replied.

BYU signee Rob Wright commented on Liam McNeeley's Instagram post about his recent stint at the NBA Draft Combine. Source: Instagram/@liammcneeley

Wright and McNeeley played together at Montverde Academy in the 2023-24 season before entering college. They were part of a loaded roster, which also featured five-star prospects Flagg, Derik Queen and Asa Newell. They dominated the competition during that season, going undefeated through 33 games, with all but three of those victories coming by double digits.

When Rob Wright's Baylor and Liam McNeeley's UConn faced off in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Rob Wright and Liam McNeeley went their separate ways to start their college basketball careers. Wright joined the Baylor Bears while McNeeley linked up with Dan Hurley at UConn to help the Huskies' three-peat bid.

UConn Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (#30) drives the ball against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

The former high school teammates reunited on the court on Dec. 4 when Baylor squared off against UConn at Gampel Pavilion. Wright and McNeeley put on a show in their first and only collegiate showdown, leading their respective teams in scoring in the non-conference clash.

Wright scored a game-high 22 points off the bench for the Bears. He shot 9-for-14 from the field and 3-for-5 from the free-throw line. He also had four assists, one rebound and one steal in 33 minutes of action.

On the other hand, McNeeley scored 17 points on 5-for-13 shooting for the Huskies, who pulled off a 76-72 victory. He made a living at the charity stripe, going 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. McNeeley also collected eight boards, three blocks and one dime in the win over Baylor.

