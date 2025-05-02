"Single-handedly beat us down the stretch": Kevin Young heaps praise on transfer portal addition Rob Wright

BYU Cougars coach Kevin Young is doing everything he can to improve his team. This offseason, Young had a tremendous recruiting season, landing several high-level transfers, including former Baylor freshman Rob Wright.

The Cougars are ranked No. 12 in transfer portal rankings, per 247Sports. They are also the third-best program in the 2025 recruiting class rankings after landing five-star small forward AJ Dybantsa.

On Thursday, Young appeared on "The Field of 68: After Dark" podcast, where he discussed building his squad for next season. Co-host Jeff Goodman asked Young why he wanted Wright to join other talented players like Dybantsa and Richie Saunders.

Young began by saying Wright is the "ultimate floor general," which is something the team lacks. He recalled playing against Wright last season and how much he impacted the game. The 6-foot-1 guard recorded 22 points and six assists against BYU.

"He's a guy. I mean, when we played them and we couldn't keep him," Yoing said (9:45 mark). "He single-handedly beat us down the stretch when we played Baylor. So we've always had great respect for him as a young man in his game."

Furthermore, Young admired Wright's leadership abilities with talented groups, which he believes will help Dybantsa and Saunders reach the next level.

"Those were all things that were really heavily on our minds," the coach added. "And then if you just look at our style of play, we feel like one of our strengths is spacing the floor and playing with great pace and you drop Rob Wright's dynamic skill set into that style of play and, man, that's a lot to get excited about."

Kevin Young discusses AJ Dybantsa's hype and national attention at BYU

Since AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 player in ESPN's Top 100 for the 2025 class, committed to BYU last December, he has carried a lot of hype to Provo.

In the same interview with the Field of 68 crew, Kevin Young addressed the expectations surrounding Dybantsa's arrival when Jeff Goodman claimed that the hype around him is more than what Jimmer Fredette had when he got there.

"Yeah, it is. I mean, rightfully so. He's obviously an extremely talented young man. Um, I love him as a guy," Young said (at 4:17). "I think he's a fun guy to be around. I think his personality is going to blend in well with our team."

Young said his goal is to help Dybantsa be the best version of himself.

