“History in the making”: College hoops fans gush over Flau'jae Johnson over BTS video of her new song

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's talents are not limited to the basketball court. Fans are clamoring to see more of her skills on the hardwood and her burgeoning music career.

Johnson has been in exceptional form early in her junior season with the Tigers, averaging 23.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 60.3 percent from the field. She also hit 1,000 career points on Tuesday.

In addition to basketball, the Georgia native has expanded her horizons and delved into the music industry. Her debut album, "Best Of Both Worlds," was released in June.

On Friday, Flau'jae Johnson released a music video on YouTube for her new song titled 'Master Plan,' which will be featured on the deluxe edition of her debut EP.

Johnson's mom Kia Brooks, also her manager and TV personality, shared behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram that showed Johnson rapping on the street of Brooklyn, New York.

"There will never be another Big4️⃣ @flaujae !! The future of hip-hop and the league," Brooks captioned the video.

Fans showered praise on the 21-year-old guard in the comments.

"History in the making," a fan wrote with a 'crossed finger' emoji.

"Living out her dreams and those who are praying for her 🙏🏾🥺," another one commented.

"What’s Flaujae’s major? She’s so talented and is really moving on up!" one curious fan asked.

"Legendary. Keep Grinding," another one said.

"Big 4 keep your foot on they neck home team," a fan added.

"Dang, fam was in the city if yall come to Queens let me know. Would love to have a piece of Savannah come by my school to talk about music," one user commented.

Fans commented on Instagram (Credits: IG/ @kiajbrooks)

Flau'jae Johnson reveals why she chose NYC for filming her music video

Flau'jae Johnson traveled around 1400 miles from Baton Rouge, Louisana to Brooklyn, New York to film her latest music video 'Master Plan.'

After posting 24 points and seven rebounds in LSU's win against Northwestern State, Johnson hopped on a flight to fulfill her other passion.

Speaking with Billboard writer Peter A. Berry, Flau'jae Johnson explained her choice of NYC as the backdrop for the shoot.

"I’m paying tribute to what hip-hop started," Flau'jae said. "This is just a tribute to all of the people in New York who started it — from DJ Kool Herc to Grandmaster Flash & the Furious 5. I feel like New York is the mecca of hip-hop, so this is where we’re supposed to do it."

Moreover, 'Came Out a Beast,' a track featuring rapper Lil Wayne from Johnson's debut album, was selected as one of the NFL's official songs this season.

