“Amazing to know she's a reason tickets are selling”: When Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia made her feelings known about daughter, LSU’s “trailblazing era”

Kia Brooks, a TV personality and talent manager, has been right by her daughter Flau'jae Johnson side every step of the way.

Johnson has been on a different level for the Tigers this season. She posted another 20-point performance on Monday, bringing her points tally to 119 over five games.

In an episode of 'Court Moms' released in March 2023 by Togethxr, the show followed Johnson's mom Kia, as she prepared for game day at LSU and headed to the arena. The Lady Tigers were on the road to face No. 1 South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena.

"We are headed to one of the biggest games of the century," Kia said. "I really feel like these girls are changing the way people look at women's basketball. It's just amazing to know that my daughter is a part of this trailblazing era .."

"To know that my daughter is a reason that these tickets are selling" she added. "We can pull this off. We're about to be in the building rooting this team on, 'cause I know they can do it.".

Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers entered the game undefeated, and so did the Gamecocks. South Carolina won the contest 88-64.

Flau'jae Johnson and LSU went on to finish the season 34-2 and win the national championship.

Flau'jae Johnson ties her career-high points against Troy

LSU junior Flau'jae Johnson dropped another outstanding performance, posting 27 points to lead the Tigers to a 98-59 win over Troy at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The last time the Georgia native scored 27 points was during her freshman year against Northwestern State.

On Monday, against the Trojans, Johnson knocked down 27 on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. She nearly recorded a double-double, grabbing nine rebounds to go along with five assists and three steals in 32 minutes of action.

"[Flau'jae] is playing with — I don’t even want to use the word confidence," Kim Mulkey said. "She’s played with confidence. It just looks like she’s floating out there. Everything’s just effortless. Her shot’s consistent ... She's in the greatest shape of her life."

Flau'jae Johnson's 2023-24 campaign's stats read 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She averages 23.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.0 apg and 61.0 FG% this season, improving in almost every statistical category.

