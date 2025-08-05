“Hold on tight”: Gilbert Arenas’ ex Laura Govan shares wholesome assurance for son Alijah Arenas in latest selfie

Alijah Arenas was supposed to begin his college career with the USC Trojans when the new season starts. However, that plan has been delayed after he tore his meniscus last month. According to NBA insider Chris Hayes, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard will be out for 6-8 months due to the injury.
His mother, Laura Govan, posted a picture of them on her Instagram story with some reassuring words on Monday.
"It Always Ends Up Me & U. Hold on tight I got YOU," Govan captioned her story and tagged Arenas with a red heart and a lock emoji.
This follows the former Chatsworth High School player experiencing a severe car accident where his Tesla Cybertruck collided with a fire hydrant and a tree. Luckily, he escaped the vehicle before emergency responders arrived but was still placed in a coma due to heavy smoke inhalation.
Alijah Arenas' sister, Hamiley Arenas, also shared a heartfelt message for him on her Instagram story. The sophomore combo guard reposted a message from The Hoops Pill on July 24.
"Free him. Can he catch a break," Hamiley Arenas captioned her story with a sad face emoji.
The shooting guard remained one of the few players to maintain his five-star status after reclassifying from the 2026 class to the 2025 class. He led his school to the CIF state championship final during his senior year.
The Chancellors finished with a 26-9 record and a 9-1 record in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League, with Arenas averaging 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in 35 games.
Alijah Arenas took responsibility for the car accident
Arenas, who was involved in a car accident in March, took a week to recover before returning home. At a media availability last month, Arenas displayed maturity and took full responsibility for the crash.
"Honestly, I take full responsibility for the crash, whether it was me, another car, or a malfunction," he said, per People. "I don't want to put anyone else in this situation, the people who made the car, anything like that. I take full responsibility."
The USC Trojans will only have Jerry Easter available to start the new season, from the 2025 Class.
