“Hold on tight”: Gilbert Arenas’ ex Laura Govan shares wholesome assurance for son Alijah Arenas in latest selfie

Alijah Arenas was supposed to begin his college career with the USC Trojans when the new season starts. However, that plan has been delayed after he tore his meniscus last month. According to NBA insider Chris Hayes, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard will be out for 6-8 months due to the injury.

Ad

His mother, Laura Govan, posted a picture of them on her Instagram story with some reassuring words on Monday.

"It Always Ends Up Me & U. Hold on tight I got YOU," Govan captioned her story and tagged Arenas with a red heart and a lock emoji.

Gilbert Arenas’ ex Laura Govan shares wholesome assurance for son Alijah Arenas in latest selfie (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

This follows the former Chatsworth High School player experiencing a severe car accident where his Tesla Cybertruck collided with a fire hydrant and a tree. Luckily, he escaped the vehicle before emergency responders arrived but was still placed in a coma due to heavy smoke inhalation.

Ad

Trending

Alijah Arenas' sister, Hamiley Arenas, also shared a heartfelt message for him on her Instagram story. The sophomore combo guard reposted a message from The Hoops Pill on July 24.

"Free him. Can he catch a break," Hamiley Arenas captioned her story with a sad face emoji.

Alijah Arenas' sister Hamiley Arenas shares a heartfelt note after his injury (Image via Instagram @hamileyarenas0)

The shooting guard remained one of the few players to maintain his five-star status after reclassifying from the 2026 class to the 2025 class. He led his school to the CIF state championship final during his senior year.

Ad

The Chancellors finished with a 26-9 record and a 9-1 record in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League, with Arenas averaging 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in 35 games.

Alijah Arenas took responsibility for the car accident

Arenas, who was involved in a car accident in March, took a week to recover before returning home. At a media availability last month, Arenas displayed maturity and took full responsibility for the crash.

Ad

"Honestly, I take full responsibility for the crash, whether it was me, another car, or a malfunction," he said, per People. "I don't want to put anyone else in this situation, the people who made the car, anything like that. I take full responsibility."

The USC Trojans will only have Jerry Easter available to start the new season, from the 2025 Class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here