Hoosiers HC retirement aftermath: Michigan's Dusty May makes his feelings known on potentially replacing Mike Woodson at Indiana

Michigan coach Dusty May was asked about the interest that Indiana's fanbase has shown in him possibly replacing Mike Woodson as the Hoosiers' coach. May returned to Assembly Hall on Saturday to face Indiana, just a day after the school announced Woodson plans to step down following this season.

May, who served as student manager at Indiana in the late 1990s, received a warm ovation from the Assembly Hall crowd during pregame introductions. Given his connections to the program, many within the Indiana fanbase have pegged May as a candidate to succeed Woodson.

"First of all, it's flattering," May said postgame. "You think back and it’s like man, all I did was show up with great energy and passion for this game and helping people every day.

"Because of that, I think people saw something or believed in me and you get to this point. But that stuff is crazy. I mean, I love being at Michigan. I love our team. We're fighting like crazy, that's it.

"This place is my foundation, but I'm very very happy at the University of Michigan. We came here to win a game, mission accomplished."

Dusty May arrived at Michigan not even a year ago in March 2024 after spending six seasons as the FAU Owls coach. His name was often linked to the Indiana job in various rumors and reports before he took the job at Michigan.

"Yeah, [Dusty] went to school here and was a manager here, but he says it every single day: He's focused on what we're doing," Michigan forward Danny Wolf said. "I don't think it really crosses his mind, either."

Dusty May came and conquered at his alma mater

Despite the fanfare, Dusty May made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Ann Arbor. His team put together an impressive 70-67 win on the road against a struggling Indiana program.

May's Michigan Wolverines came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, building up a 16-point lead at the break. The Hoosiers were able to mount a furious second-half comeback, cutting the deficit to just three points by the final buzzer.

Junior forward Danny Wolf poured in the game-high 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made five assists to lead the way for Michigan.

Mike Woodson's team has lost seven of its last eight games, including all five of its most recent games. Michigan, on the other hand, improved to 18-5 overall and 10-2 in the Big Ten.

