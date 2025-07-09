  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Hope he doesn’t make the same mistake as Jace": Hoops fans react as Jason Richardson's younger son Jaxon Richardson makes recruiting announcement 

"Hope he doesn’t make the same mistake as Jace": Hoops fans react as Jason Richardson's younger son Jaxon Richardson makes recruiting announcement 

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Jul 09, 2025 15:03 GMT
Image Source: Imagn - Jaxon Richardson and Jase Richardson
Image Source: Imagn - Jaxon Richardson and Jase Richardson

Former NBA player Jason Richardson is the father of two young basketball stars. His younger son, Jaxon Richardson, is a five-star recruit in the 2026 recruiting class. Despite still being nearly a year away from needing to make an official decision on the school he wants to play for, he made a major announcement on Tuesday.

Ad

Insider Sam Kayser reported on X that Jason Richardson's younger son, Jaxon, has narrowed down his recruitment to 10 schools. He is the No. 10-ranked player in his class, according to ESPN.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This led to a big reaction from fans in the comments on X.

"Hope he doesn’t make the same mistake as Jace and chooses bama," one fan wrote.
"If Louisville is on the list the other schools don’t stand a chance," one fan commented.
"It would be great to get a kid with his skill and pedigree!" one fan added.
Ad

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Big bro must not have enjoyed his time with MSU lmao not shocked," one fan wrote.
"No Michigan State. Is important to note," one fan commented.
"Not going to state is one thing but to say you’re down to ‘10 schools’ and not one being Sparty is just disrespectful," one fan added.
Ad

Jaxon Richardson did not include Michigan State on his list of 10 teams for his recruitment

Jaxon Richardson narrowing down his recruitment to 10 schools is not huge news on its own. That is still a lot of options for a player who does not need to make a commitment for several months. However, it is notable that he did not include Michigan State. Instead, the 10 teams are as follows:

Ad
  • Alabama
  • Michigan
  • Louisville
  • USC
  • Creighton
  • Miami
  • Ole Miss
  • Cincinnati
  • Villanova
  • Seton Hall

Jaxon Richardson not including Michigan State is notable because that is where his brother, Jase Richardson, went to school. Jase was a member of the Spartans for one season before declaring for the 2025 NBA draft. He was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 25th pick in the first round.

While it is not a big deal if the brothers do not go to the same school, it is notable that Michigan State was not included on his long list of 10 teams. It could indicate that Jase did not have a good experience with the Spartans. Alternatively, it could simply mean that Jaxon Richardson does not want to follow in his brother's footsteps.

About the author
Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Twitter icon

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications