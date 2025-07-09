"Hope he doesn’t make the same mistake as Jace": Hoops fans react as Jason Richardson's younger son Jaxon Richardson makes recruiting announcement 

Former NBA player Jason Richardson is the father of two young basketball stars. His younger son, Jaxon Richardson, is a five-star recruit in the 2026 recruiting class. Despite still being nearly a year away from needing to make an official decision on the school he wants to play for, he made a major announcement on Tuesday.

Insider Sam Kayser reported on X that Jason Richardson's younger son, Jaxon, has narrowed down his recruitment to 10 schools. He is the No. 10-ranked player in his class, according to ESPN.

Sam Kayser @KayserHoops LINK NEWS: 2026 5⭐️ Jaxon Richardson is down to ten schools, per his Instagram: Alabama Michigan Louisville USC Creighton Miami Ole Miss Cincinnati Villanova Seton Hall Richardson is one of the most improved players in the country throughout the last year. One of the best athletes in high school basketball. #10 in the ESPN100.

This led to a big reaction from fans in the comments on X.

"Hope he doesn’t make the same mistake as Jace and chooses bama," one fan wrote.

"If Louisville is on the list the other schools don’t stand a chance," one fan commented.

"It would be great to get a kid with his skill and pedigree!" one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Big bro must not have enjoyed his time with MSU lmao not shocked," one fan wrote.

"No Michigan State. Is important to note," one fan commented.

"Not going to state is one thing but to say you’re down to ‘10 schools’ and not one being Sparty is just disrespectful," one fan added.

Jaxon Richardson did not include Michigan State on his list of 10 teams for his recruitment

Jaxon Richardson narrowing down his recruitment to 10 schools is not huge news on its own. That is still a lot of options for a player who does not need to make a commitment for several months. However, it is notable that he did not include Michigan State. Instead, the 10 teams are as follows:

Alabama

Michigan

Louisville

USC

Creighton

Miami

Ole Miss

Cincinnati

Villanova

Seton Hall

Jaxon Richardson not including Michigan State is notable because that is where his brother, Jase Richardson, went to school. Jase was a member of the Spartans for one season before declaring for the 2025 NBA draft. He was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 25th pick in the first round.

While it is not a big deal if the brothers do not go to the same school, it is notable that Michigan State was not included on his long list of 10 teams. It could indicate that Jase did not have a good experience with the Spartans. Alternatively, it could simply mean that Jaxon Richardson does not want to follow in his brother's footsteps.

