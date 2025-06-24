Jaxon Richardson shares 3-word reaction to NBA-bound brother Jase Richardson's draft week meal order 

Jaxon Richardson and Jase Richardson, the sons of former NBA player Jason Richardson, are both thriving in their basketball journeys.

In a partnership post on Instagram on Monday, Jase revealed his Chipotle meal. It was a custom chicken burrito bowl with white rice, chicken, black beans, cheese and sour cream.

Jaxon shared a three-word reaction to it on his Instagram story.

"I'll try it 😂😂," Jaxon wrote.

Jaxon Richardson via Instagram Stories (image credit: instagram/jaxrich23)

While Jase is projected to be drafted this year, Jaxon is a 2026 prospect and will begin his senior year at Columbus High School in Florida. He is the No. 17 prospect nationally, the No. 7 small forward in his class and the No. 3 prospect in Florida, according to On3.

He helped the Explorers to back-to-back Florida Class 7A state championships, and won the 2023 City of Palms dunk contest. Jaxon also had excellent performances at national events like the Chipotle Nationals.

Jaxon has several Division I offers from top programs, including Alabama, Michigan and USC, among others.

Meanwhile, Jase enjoyed a solid freshman season at Michigan State. He played in 36 games and averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Jase earned three Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors and recorded a season-high 29 points against Oregon on Feb. 8. He also secured spots on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team and Third-Team All-Big Ten.

Jase Richardson eyes the 2025 NBA draft

Jase Richardson declared for the 2025 NBA draft after one season at Michigan State. Spartans coach Tom Izzo supported his decision.

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas called him “a lottery pick, I think. ... He’s in the lottery range,” projecting him between No. 12 and 16.

At the NBA Combine, Richardson measured 6-feet without shoes, and weighed 178 pounds, with a 6-foot-6 wingspan.

“Size and strength are the knocks on him but he’s only 19 years old,” Bilas said on Thursday, via a conference call. “I think he’s going to continue to get better but he’s got a lot of positives, especially on the offensive end. He’s fearless taking the ball to the basket, just fearless.”

Although he wasn't invited to the green room, Richardson will likely be a first-round selection. Multiple mock drafts projected him to land between No. 16 and 25. Teams like Orlando, Utah and Brooklyn are expected to show interest.

