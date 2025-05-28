Former NBA and Michigan State star Jason Richardson's son Jaxon Richardson receives offer from Big East team 

  • home icon
By Nishant
Modified May 28, 2025 17:07 GMT
Jaxon Richardson, the son of former NBA and Michigan State star Jason Richardson, is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2026. The four-star player has received offers from seventeen top programs.

On Tuesday, Richardson announced on Instagram that he had received another college offer from a Big East team: Creighton.

"Grateful to receive an offer from Creighton University," Richardson wrote. "Thank you to Coach McDermott, Coach Zeigler and the entire Creighton coaching staff for believing in the player I’m becoming! #gojays."
According to On3 Top Recruits, Richardson ranks No. 16 nationally. Among the small forwards, he ranks No. 7. His consistent performance through high school backs up his rankings.

The 6-foot-6 small forward averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game in his junior year at Columbus High School (Florida). He was also instrumental in helping the Explorers win the Florida state championship title, alongside the Boozer twins, in March.

Thanks to his consistency in scoring and display of skills, he has several offers from top colleges such as Alabama, Michigan, USC, Florida, Georgia, Cincinnati, Louisville and Maryland.

Jaxon Richardson impresses at EYBL Session III despite the team's struggles

Jaxon Richardson stood out at the Nike EYBL Session III in Kansas. He appeared in three games for the Florida Rebels.

His best performance was against City Rocks on Sunday, where he recorded 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. His teammate, 6-foot-3 guard Donovan Williams Jr., scored 18 points in the 69-66 loss.

Despite Richardson's effort, the Rebels finished with a 1-3 record. They won 84-65 against Uplay Canada on Friday, then dropped three straight games: 79-57 to Drive Nation on Saturday and City Rocks and NightRydas, 68-62, on Monday. Richardson did not play against Drive Nation.

Edited by Ribin Peter
