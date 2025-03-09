"They’re the next Carlos Boozers": Hoops fans react to Cameron & Cayden Boozer, Jaxson Richardson, & more winning 4th Florida State championship

On Saturday, Duke signees Cameron and Cayden Boozer led Columbus to its fourth Florida State championship win. Slam High School posted highlights from the game on Instagram and captioned the post:

“Cameron & Cayden Boozer, Jaxon Richardson, Caleb Gaskins, and Columbus just completed a legendary run and won their 4th straight Florida State championship. @shotbysep.”

Fans reacted to the win in the comments section and praised the Boozer twins, sons of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. The twins have contributed largely to the Columbus Explorers’ victories.

“They’re the next Carlos Boozers,” a fan wrote.

slam_hs via Instagram

“Ball brothers by 30,” a fan wrote.

“Well done boy’s,” another fan wrote.

Four-star recruits Caleb Gaskins and Jaxson Richardson also gave powerful performances for Columbus.

“Knew this was coming,” a fan wrote.

“Congratulations!” A user wrote.

“All they do is Win!!” another fan wrote.

This marks Cameron and Cayden Boozer’s fourth state championship title, adding another milestone in their bubbling careers.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer lead Columbus to fourth straight state championship

Top-ranked Columbus (Miami, Fla.) secured its fourth consecutive Class 7A state title with a 68–34 win over Windermere. Cameron Boozer led his team with 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Four-star junior Jaxon Richardson also contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and six blocks, while Cayden Boozer added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds for Columbus. The Explorers dominated from the start with a 27–7 lead in the first quarter. By halftime, they extended their lead to 47–13.

Columbus also previously dominated throughout the playoffs, winning every postseason game by at least 30 points. Their average margin of victory is 35.4 points. Columbus has joined Dillard as the only Florida program to win four consecutive state titles.

Cameron Boozer's average of 21.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game and Cayden Boozer's 14.4 points and 6.1 assists per game have been instrumental in Columbus’ remarkable run. Their leadership helped the team finish as the top team in the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings each season.

At 27-3, Columbus is expected to dominate at the Chipotle Nationals next month. The team aims to become the first state championship-winning team to claim the national title.

