Hoops insider tips Cameron Boozer on the way to becoming an “all-time most accomplished and decorated” player following Columbus' semifinal victory

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron Boozer, is headed to another championship finals. The 6-foot-9 power forward showed why he is the No. 2 recruit in his class with exceptional performance in the FHSAA Class 7A State Championship semifinals. Cameron dropped 26 points to lead Columbus into the finals.

Ad

Sportscenternext posted the key moments from the game on their Instagram handle with the caption:

"Columbus picks up a 30-point W in the FHSAA 7A semifinal 😤 "

Ad

Trending

Insider Paul Biancardi flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the youngster.

"Will go down as one of the all-time most accomplished and decorated players in high school basketball: Cameron Boozer. @cameronboozer," he wrote.

sportscenternext via Instagram

Cameron & Co. demolished Seminole with a solid 78-48 victory. The game began with Columbus leading 27-9 after the first quarter. Seminole showed some fight, scoring 15 in the second, but Columbus increased their lead with a dominant 29-point second quarter to lead 56-24 at halftime.

Ad

Seminole tried to fight back in the second half, scoring 15 points in the third, but Columbus' earlier lead was just too much, as they sealed the win despite a 9-4 loss in the final quarter.

Cameron Boozer will be up against the Windermere Wolverines in the ultimate showdown. Columbus is the No. 1 team in the nation and is the favorite to run away with the title.

The high school team shared their intent via Instagram ahead of the highly-anticipated fixture.

Ad

"It all comes down to this. The No. 1 team in Florida. The No. 1 team in the nation.🏀 Columbus Explorers (26-3) vs. Windermere Wolverines (26-5) 🏆 FHSAA Class 7A State Championship 📅 Tomorrow, Saturday ⏰ 1:00 PM 📍Lakeland. The 3-time defending state champions are one win away from making history with 4 in a row. One goal. One mission. Let's finish the job," the caption read.

Ad

Ad

Cameron would fancy winning the championship for his high school before he dons the Duke colors next season.

Cameron Boozer misses out on Naismith High School Player of the Year Award

Cameron Boozer was among the five finalists for the prestigious Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year Award alongside Darius Acuff, Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Nate Ament for the honor. The Duke signee narrowly lost the achievement to Prolific Prep's Peterson.

Boozer was expected to take home the glory after Columbus' coach, Andrew Moran, won the Naismith High School Coach of the Year Award. Moran and Boozer have led the unit to a 13-game winning streak, and they would like to extend it to 14 when they face Windmere in the finals on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback