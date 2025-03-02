“We’ve had great guys around us”: Carlos Boozer’s son Cameron Boozer shares his “secret sauce” for a successful high school career

Two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer’s twin sons, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, have signed with Duke, following in their father’s footsteps. The brothers debuted on Duke Basketball’s ‘The Brotherhood Podcast’ on February 28, where they talked about their current season in high school basketball as senior players on the team and their joint commitment to Duke. They also answer questions from fans.

As a duo, they have won three state championships together. Cayden asked his brother what he thought was the “secret sauce” for being a good duo, and Cameron Boozer said,

“I think it takes more than just a duo. I think it takes a whole team.”

He went on to elaborate on his statement.

“Throughout our careers, we've had great guys around. I mean, you guys, a lot of people see what Jaxon is doing right now at Michigan State. Malik's at Princeton right now, but even other players like Dante Allen, who is at Monver and Alex Lloyd, who's going to Florida next year, we've had great pieces around us who are bonded and all about winning as well and I think that's what has you know made us so good.” (1:36 - 2:03)

A good team is not all Cameron Boozer gives credit to. He expresses gratitude towards his coaches, who helped him develop his basketball talent and facilitated his personal growth.

“They taught us a lot. I think both of us. I've been able to grow so much, and working out with Andrew and George over these past couple of years and diving into the film and stuff. They helped me a lot over my like personal development as well.”

Cayden and Cameron Boozer have given incredible performances for Columbus this season. They were also named McDonald's All-Americans and will play in the 48th annual game on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Cameron Boozer named finalist for Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year

Five-star prospect Cameron has been named a finalist for the 2025 Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year award. His incredible performance this season has earned him a spot among the country's top five high school players, who were announced last month.

Cameron Boozer will compete against top-ranked AJ Dybantsa, Prolific Prep’s Darryn Peterson, IMG Academy’s Darius Acuff Jr., and Highland High School’s Nate Ament for the honour. The winner will be announced on March 7.

