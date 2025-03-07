Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer shares 2-word reaction to Columbus High School head coach's Naismith Trophy honor

NBA legend Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron Boozer, is a standout power forward at Columbus High School. Andrew Moran, the coach of Columbus High School, was announced as the Naismith Coach of the Year on Thursday.

Naismith Trophy's official Instagram handle announced the achievement with the caption:

"Andrew Moran is the 2025 @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ High School Coach of the Year🔥"

Cameron shared his reaction to his coach's honor by resharing the original post on his Instagram story.

"So proooo," he wrote.

Cameron Boozer via Instagram

Boozer Twins' mother, CeCe Boozer, also congratulated the coach via her social media handle. She also reshared the post on her Instagram story with the text:

"So proud of you @miamihoopschool"

CeCe Boozer via Instagram

Columbus High School kept a 29-5 record last season and were invincible at home, going 7-0 in their own arena. This season, they are on track to do one better as they currently have a 25-3 record. They haven't lost any home games this season either, having won 11 consecutive.

Cameron Boozer's side's last defeat came way back last year against Link Academy. They had lost two games in a row, first to Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran and then to Link Academy.

Since then, Moran and Co. have avoided any defeat. They have dominated their opponents, even scoring 127 points against Goleman on Feb. 5, 2025.

The No. 2 recruit from the 2025 class credits much of his success to his coaches, who have played a crucial role in both his basketball development and personal growth.

“They taught us a lot. I think both of us. I've been able to grow so much, and working out with Andrew and George over these past couple of years and diving into the film and stuff. They helped me a lot over my like personal development as well,” he said on the Brotherhood Podcast. (1:36)

Cameron Boozer among finalists for Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year Award

While the Columbus High School's coach has earned the Naismith Coach of the Year honor, Cameron Boozer is in the race to become the Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year.

His outstanding performances throughout the season have placed him among the top five high school players in the country. The other finalists include Darius Acuff, Nate Ament, AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. The winner will be announced on March 7.

