NBA Draft projections for Michigan State players ft. Jase Richardson

Michigan State lost some impressive talent to the NBA Draft. Freshman Jase Richardson, in particular, chose to head to the next level rather than return to East Lansing. Tom Izzo's guys always have a strong NBA profile. Here's a rundown on Spartans NBA Draft situations for the upcoming 2025 draft.

Ad

Michigan State NBA Draft situations

Jaxon Kohler elected to return to school rather than stay in the 2025 draft, but he has a legitimate NBA future. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

Jase Richardson

Richardson, who opted out of returning to Michigan State and elected to instead go pro, is a likely first round draft pick, albeit probably later in the first round. His athleticism and skill set project to the next level, and the biggest knock on him might be the lack of one singular skill.

The 6-foot-1 Richardson scored 12.1 points per game while earning a spot on the All-Big Ten team. He grabbed 3.3 rebounds per game and dished 1.9 assists per contest. Richardson can score in transition, but also shot 41% from 3-point range. He also drained 84% of his free throws.

Ad

Richardson was listed at 6-foot-3 in college, but measured at 6 feet and 1/2 inch at the NBA combine in bare feet. That's incredibly small for an NBA shooting guard, which is Richardson's likely spot. Unlike his father, NBA standout Jason Richardson, Jase plays mostly below the rim, with just five dunks on his season.

Perhaps the best thing Richardson could do to improve his NBA stock is work on his ball-handling and become at least serviceable as a point guard. The skills are all there, but that's a hard thing to learn on the go.

Ad

NBA scouts have Richardson nearly all over the place. He was projected as a potential lottery pick ahead of the NBA Draft Combine, but expectations for Richardson seem to have settled a bit. The most recent projections have him being picked somewhere between picks 16 and 25. The former belongs to the Memphis Grizzlies, while the latter belongs to the Orlando Magic.

Richardson's scoring punch will make him a solid first-round pick. Had he realized that he would slide into the latter half of the round, he might have been more interested in returning for another year of college. In any case, his pro shot is coming... but it might not be as lucrative as Richardson would prefer.

Ad

Jaden Akins

While Richardson might have wished for a quicker NBA Draft call, senior Akins is just hoping for an NBA Draft shot. He was excluded from the NBA Draft Combine, so much of what he has to offer is a matter of what he showed at Michigan State.

The 6-foot-4 Akins was an impressive senior leading, scoring 12.8 points per game. At 6-foot-4, he was a backcourt defensive standout, often drawing the assignment of the opposing team's top scorer.

Ad

That said, he shot just 40% overall for the season and 29% from 3-point range. He's not a point guard, with just 1.5 assists per game. That leaves Akins as a mildly undersized wing without explosive scoring or perimeter shooting abilities.

He's probably a non-prospect in the NBA despite his solid work at Michigan State. Akins being drafted would be surprising and his path to the NBA is more likely through the free agent path.

Ad

Jaxon Kohler (returned)

Kohler's NBA situation was short-circuited as he elected to return to Michigan State. But here's a quick take on how it might have gone, had Kohler elected to return to school.

The 6-foot-9 Kohler has NBA possibility mostly as a scrapper. Last season, he averaged 7.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Probably the most intriguing part of Kohler's game is that he became a 3-point factor, shooting 37% from long range.

Ad

Kohler has an NBA future, albeit not as a high pick in the draft. His size, rebounding skills and developing perimeter shot suggest a player who is worthy of rotation minutes in the NBA. That final NBA evaluation was delayed a year by his school decision, but his NBA hopes should still be alive in 2026.

What do you think of Michigan State's NBA Draft situation in 2025? Share your take on the Spartans below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here