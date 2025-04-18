"Hope JuJu Watkins is back better than ever": Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale meets up with USC star's grandma in latest IG snap

Dick Vitale shared a snap from an unlikely meet up on Instagram Thursday. The legendary broadcaster met USC star JuJu Watkins' grandmother, and the two took a photo to commemorate the occasion.
"The grandmother of the great & I mean GREAT @jujubballin is so PROUD of her & she spoke about JuJu’s recovery from her recent ACL surgery. I hope JuJu is back better than ever. JuJu is #awesomebaby," Vitale's caption read.
This is high praise from Vitale, a college basketball analyst with ESPN since 1979. Before that, he served as a coach at the high school and college levels, as well as in the NBA. Vitale was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.
Few people know basketball as well as Vitale, and he sees greatness in Watkins.
JuJu Watkins' sophomore season and ACL tear
There were high expectations for Watkins in her sophomore season as she was coming off a freshman campaign in which she was named the USBWA National Freshman of the Year. The guard continued to grow her game as a sophomore.
Despite her young age, Watkins was a leader for USC this season. She helped guide the team to its best season in nearly 40 years. The Trojans' 31 wins were the most in a season since 1986, and they won the Big Ten regular-season title for the first time in 31 years. Watkins' squad received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 1994.
Watkins led USC in points per game, with 23.9, and assists, with 3.4. She also contributed an impressive 6.8 average rebounds and served as a two-way force with 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
Unfortunately, Watkins' sophomore season was cut short. She tore her ACL in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. In the first quarter of the matchup against Mississippi State, Watkins was driving toward the basket when she was closed in by defenders. Her knee gave out, and she fell to the ground.
The star's season ended untimely, but her contributions to USC led to her being named The Associated Press women's college basketball Player of the Year. Now, she will work on her recovery and hopes to return "better than ever," as Vitale said.
