"Hope JuJu Watkins is back better than ever": Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale meets up with USC star's grandma in latest IG snap

Dick Vitale shared a snap from an unlikely meet up on Instagram Thursday. The legendary broadcaster met USC star JuJu Watkins' grandmother, and the two took a photo to commemorate the occasion.

Ad

"The grandmother of the great & I mean GREAT @jujubballin is so PROUD of her & she spoke about JuJu’s recovery from her recent ACL surgery. I hope JuJu is back better than ever. JuJu is #awesomebaby," Vitale's caption read.

Ad

Trending

This is high praise from Vitale, a college basketball analyst with ESPN since 1979. Before that, he served as a coach at the high school and college levels, as well as in the NBA. Vitale was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Few people know basketball as well as Vitale, and he sees greatness in Watkins.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round USC-Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

JuJu Watkins' sophomore season and ACL tear

There were high expectations for Watkins in her sophomore season as she was coming off a freshman campaign in which she was named the USBWA National Freshman of the Year. The guard continued to grow her game as a sophomore.

Ad

Despite her young age, Watkins was a leader for USC this season. She helped guide the team to its best season in nearly 40 years. The Trojans' 31 wins were the most in a season since 1986, and they won the Big Ten regular-season title for the first time in 31 years. Watkins' squad received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 1994.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round USC-Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

Watkins led USC in points per game, with 23.9, and assists, with 3.4. She also contributed an impressive 6.8 average rebounds and served as a two-way force with 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

Ad

Unfortunately, Watkins' sophomore season was cut short. She tore her ACL in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. In the first quarter of the matchup against Mississippi State, Watkins was driving toward the basket when she was closed in by defenders. Her knee gave out, and she fell to the ground.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round USC-Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

The star's season ended untimely, but her contributions to USC led to her being named The Associated Press women's college basketball Player of the Year. Now, she will work on her recovery and hopes to return "better than ever," as Vitale said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here