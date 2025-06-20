"Hoping they call ball like their dad" "Reminds me of [Cooper Flagg]" : Fans excited as Duke shares sneak peek of Cameron Boozer from practice

Cameron Boozer, son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, will be accompanied by his brother, Cayden, as the twins commence their collegiate journey at their father's alma mater, Duke.

Cameron, a 6-foot-9 power forward, is ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings). The Instagram page of Duke Men’s Basketball posted a carousel featuring Boozer as he trained in the practice facility on Thursday.

Duke fans were excited to see the former Columbus Explorers player and shared their reactions.

Fans excited as Duke shares sneak peek of Cameron Boozer from practice

"Hoping they can ball like their dad," a fan commented.

One fan compared him with Cooper Flagg:

"Where are yall seeing the handles for a Tatum/P5 comparison? He legit reminds me of Coop."

"He's gotta speed his shot release up. He brings the ball down and seems to be a lot of wasted motion before getting it up. Definitely too slow to get a lot of open looks of at the collegiate level,'' another wrote.

'The Boozer twins gonna be crazy. Cayden is so overlooked cuz of his brother, he's a legit PG. I dont care if him or C Fos start we in good hands either way," one added.

More fans joined the comments section.

"For people who don’t know he and Cooper were trading back and forth pretty much their whole HS career for top player in their class until Coop re classified," commented one.

"Reminds me a lot physically and how he plays like Paulo! Which obviously ended up being pretty good 🙌🏼 I’m expecting our team to be like Paulo’s year with the personnel," another said.

How good was Cameron Boozer in high school?

Cameron Boozer won four consecutive state titles with the Columbus Explorers, averaging a double double throughout his high school career, with 21.1 points, 3.5 assists, 11.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

He was awarded Mr. Basketball USA and the Gatorade Player of the Year twice, in 2023 and 2025. He also won the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year and shared the McDonald's All-American Game MVP with Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nik Khamenia, Sebastian Wilkins and Dame Sarr next season.

