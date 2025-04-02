Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer & Kansas signee Darryn Peterson win McDonald's All-American co-MVP following eye-catching performances

The McDonald's All-American game took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Some of the best high school basketball teams competed at the prestigious event. Athletes like Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer and the nation's No.1 prospect AJ Dybantsa participated in the high profile competition.

Boozer, along with Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, had a terrific night. The duo was named co-MVP of the game for their tremendous outing. Peterson poured in 18 points and led his team West to a 105-92 win over the team East, while Boozer was his team's joint top scorer along with Houston signee Isiah Harwell.

Other star athletes, like Darius Acuff, Alijah Arenas and Nate Ament, also had great nights.

Cameron Boozer is a five-star athlete and is ranked No.2 in the country. Darryn Peterson, meanwhile, is the third-best prospect in the Class of 2025 and pledged his allegiance to Kansas on Nov. 1 last year.

Cameron, along with his twin brother Cayden Boozer, signed with the Duke Blue Devils on Oct. 11, 2024. The duo chose their father's alma mater over top programs like Miami, Florida, Kentucky and Florida State.

Sienna Betts leads Team West to a 104-82 win over Team East in All-American game

Sienna Betts, a five-star power forward from Grandview High School, played in the McDonald's All-American game on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Betts, along with five-star prospects Aaliyah Chavez and Jazzy Davidson, helped Team West to a 104-82 All-American win over Team East. The five-star UCLA commit poured in 16 points en route winning the game's MVP award. The game also featured basketball stars Emilee Skinner, Jaliya Davis and Agot Makeer.

Sienna Betts had a tremendous year, accumulating 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in 28 games and leading her Grandview High School to an overall 25-3 record.

The five-star forward is the third-best overall prospect in the Class of 2025 and is the best player at her position in the nation, as per On3. She's also the best overall recruit from the state of Colorado.

Betts signed with the UCLA Bruins on Nov. 11 last year. The Bruins' Class of 2025 only has the five-star prospect on their list of commitments. They are ranked No.18 in the 247Sports' composite ranking.

